Euro 2020 retains its formal name even with using place in 2021 soon after UEFA postpone event because of to coronavirus pandemic

The European Championship in 2021 will nevertheless be officially referred to as Euro 2020.

On Tuesday, UEFA declared the event will be delayed by a year because of to the coronavirus pandemic.

Euro 2020 will get put subsequent summer

Additional than 250,000 men and women all over the world have examined beneficial for the lethal illness with the demise toll exceeding 10,000.

Euro 2020 was set to start out on June 12, involving 24 nations and using place throughout 12 host cities.

Even so, the level of competition will be played in the summer time of 2021, starting up on June 11 and ending a month later on.

A assertion from European football’s governing overall body read: “UEFA these days declared the postponement of its flagship nationwide staff competition, UEFA EURO 2020, thanks to be played in June and July this year.

“The wellbeing of all these associated in the match is the priority, as nicely as to stay clear of inserting any unwanted strain on countrywide general public companies involved in staging matches.

Wembley will nonetheless host the semi-finals and last of Euro 2020 following 12 months

“The shift will aid all domestic competitions, presently on keep thanks to the COVID-19 emergency, to be finished.”

Inspite of the event taking place in 2021, it will still be formally regarded as Euro 2020.

UEFA also confirmed the 12 countries picked out to host the matches will stay the identical.

It suggests Wembley will even now host the semi-finals and last in 2021.

UEFA claimed: “We believe in that all of our venues will stay the very same, making certain the tournament stays genuine to its initial eyesight of staging a really Europe-vast party.”