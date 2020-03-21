Euro 2020 retains name despite new 2021 dates

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND – Soccer’s European Championships may possibly have rescheduled from 2020 to June and July 2021, but organizers insisted Friday the occasion will keep its initial title of Euro 2020.

The opposition was rescheduled because of to the COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday, pushed back 12 months to June 11-July 11 subsequent 12 months in buy to apparent the way for suspended domestic competitions to wrap up if disorders let.

As the occasion promptly grew to become recognised as Euro 2021, European soccer’s governing physique UEFA moved quickly to insist it would continue to keep the unique identify and logo.

“Although it will provisionally just take area from 11 June-11 July 2021, #EURO2020 will nevertheless be known as UEFA EURO 2020,” UEFA reported on Twitter.

UEFA said the postponement “will enable all domestic competitions, presently on keep because of to the COVID-19 unexpected emergency, to be completed” as it made a “commitment” to ending club seasons by June 30.

Their announcement came soon after crisis talks with nationwide associations, as perfectly as clubs and players bodies by way of videoconference, as Europe fights to deal with the wellness disaster.

Twenty of the 24 nations set to choose aspect in the Euro have previously skilled, but playoffs to determine the ultimate four individuals, owing to be played this thirty day period, have been postponed.

UEFA reported those people matches, and other scheduled friendlies, would be performed in June subject matter to a assessment of the predicament.