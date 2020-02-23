[Euro 2021: England Women will play the opening match at Old Trafford | Soccer news]

%MINIFYHTML2fd8a239d9fb6c308794e7fdabfca6e511%

England captain Steph Houghton (right) will be desperate for success in his homeland

England Women will play the opening match in Euro 20pa next summer on July 7 at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United stadium will be one of the 10 terrains across the country used in the local tournament, with the news announced while Phil Neville’s England continues its preparations with 500 days to go.

England’s first game seems to be ready to attract the crowds, and the record for attendance at a Women’s European Championship game is expected to be broken at 74,879 seats.

Thirty-one matches will be played for 26 days, with the Lionesses playing their other two Group A matches at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton and Amex, home of Brighton, while the final on August 1 will take place in Wembley.

“I was there the other day with the trophy for the photo shoot and it will be amazing,” England chief Neville said.

“Thinking about tournament planning, it probably started five or six years ago and the level of the stadium we were seeing was taking as many people as possible to a smaller stadium. And now we are thinking of Old Trafford for the first Euro game.

“I think we should all be proud of the work being done. It is a brave and incredibly correct decision by the FA to say that the game has gone so far, so let’s take it to a bigger place, and I think it will be one of those occasions that you will remember for a long, long time in your career. “

The Netherlands are the reigning champions in the competition: they won in their homeland in 2017, where they beat England in the last four on the road to the final.

Neville hopes that his players can use the energy of a crowd to his advantage and feels they will be ready to handle great occasions by the time the tournament arrives, the 13th edition.

He added: “I heard things the other day about having a euro in your home country and the pressures, expectations of that and all those negative things, but you’re at home.”

“We should see it as a great advantage for our players to go out with 75,000 England fans.”

“What we have to do now, which began in Middlesbrough in terms of our program over the next 12 months, is to expose our players to great occasions so that when they come to Old Trafford, it’s like another occasion. It’s like entering their El Grandma’s lounge, having a cup of tea, that’s how it should be.

“There were 30,000 in the Middlesbrough game, then the Wembley game here, which was another expectation and pressure management. Next year’s games will reflect the places we hope to choose from, it’s all part of the process.”

Brentford & # 39; s Community Stadium, which will open this summer, will be one of the five locations based in the south used for Euro 20pa along with Wembley, St Mary & # 39; s, Amex and Stadium MK, the home of MK Don.

In addition to Old Trafford, Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane, the Manchester City Academy Stadium, the New York Stadium, the home of Rotherham, and Leigh Sports Village will be the other grounds for organizing matches in the tournament.