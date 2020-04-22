EuroGameNet in select regions with Activision’s Crash Bandicoot Mobile Auto-Runner

After his leak earlier this year

Crash Bandicoot Mobile, the title crashes bandicoot mobile game conceived by Activision, has been soft-launched for Android devices by Google Play in select regions.

The word of the new crash bandicut game for mobile came to our ears when Facebook came into existence in February this year (eyes?)

Ad-content appeared to suggest that the King-Developed Experience will offer Temple-run-style auto-running spin on the classic platform action, not entirely different from the crash – something that is now true, thanks to the soft-launch of Crash Bandicoot Mobile and subsequent footage online. You know.

Crash and Coco’s team went through the multiverse at this time. Neo will face Cortex’s mutagen henchmen and the in-the-screen platform enables players to create weapons and serums to assist in the action. Adventure.

Strangely enough, given the free-to-play status of Crash Bandicoot Mobile, Activision has already injected the wait timer stop play into the basic building box. There is no information about the relevant micro-transaction during the soft-launch, however, we need to wait for the full release to know how serious this can really be.

Crash bandicoot mobiles are currently available to download players in Malaysia, but Activision has not yet formally announced the full list of regions involved in the soft-launch. That way, if you’re trying to go, flying to Google Play in your area would be beneficial. February’s leak also suggested that the game be bound to the iOS device at some point.

Fortunately for these Crash Bandicoot fans, this whole mobile idea has not been completely sold out, but there is plenty of evidence to suggest Activision will be adding something entirely new to its beloved Beloved series. We need to wait until the publisher is more open.