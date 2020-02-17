[eurogroup-chief-states-covid-19-‘temporary’-drag-on-financial-state]

Portugal’s Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Mario Centeno attends a eurozone finance ministers assembly in Brussels, Belgium February 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 — Eurogroup main Mario Centeno today stated the consequences of the Covid-19 outbreak on the European economic climate would be brief-lived regardless of its huge effect on China.

“We hope it to be a momentary influence,” mentioned the Portuguese finance minister who also chairs the every month conferences of his eurozone counterparts.

“We need to be worried with that, but we also need to search at the more extensive term prospects of development for the euro space and people search superior at this phase,” he explained to reporters in Brussels.

Italian Finance Mininster Roberto Gualtieri urged for warning in assessing the impression of the Covid-19 outbreak in Europe, indicating “it’s much too early” to know.

“We are prudent in our estimations of the illness in China and if that effects will be confined to some decimals of GDP for China, so pretty restricted affect and for Europe, or if it will be larger,” Gualtieri stated as he arrived for talks.

Past week the European Commission managed its eurozone expansion forecast at 1.two for each cent for 2020, but warned the new Covid-19 outbreak could however hit the financial system.

The EU’s govt said that the outbreak was a new threat to progress in Europe, but predicted it would peak in the very first quarter. — AFP