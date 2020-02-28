[eurogroup’s-centeno:-euro-zone-“ready-to-act”-on-coronavirus-effects-if-desired]



February 28, 2020

By Sergio Goncalves and Ingrid Melander

LISBON (Reuters) – Euro zone states must be ready to act in a coordinated way if the coronavirus epidemic proves far more than a temporary shock to the bloc’s “resilient” economic system, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Mario Centeno informed Reuters on Friday.

Centeno, who is Portugal’s finance minister, reported the priority was to choose care of people affected and test to comprise the spread of the flu-like virus, but that ministers have been constantly in make contact with to evaluate the influence on the economy.

“It’s the new possibility and it is obviously a downside risk to our economies,” Centeno explained in an interview.

“It looks like it’s heading to be short term, but the effects is there, and … we have to have to coordinate our steps in case this gets a much more world scenario.”

He claimed the 19-region euro zone’s economy experienced “proved really resilient in the last few of several years to a succession of threats and uncertainties”, adding: “Everybody was anticipating some rebound of the economic system, and coronavirus is something that we will have to be incredibly attentive to and completely ready to act if it is wanted.”

Coordination was crucial, he said, even if the initially reaction will come at countrywide degree. Help could be made available to the most afflicted sectors, he reported, introducing that the Easter tourism season would be closely monitored.

“We stand all set to act if this will become a significantly less momentary party,” Centeno mentioned. “This is what the policies are designed for, to adapt to these kind of situations, primarily when they are that adverse and impact citizens right.”

