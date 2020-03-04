[eurogroup’s-centeno:-‘no-initiatives-will-be-spared’-to-contain-coronavirus-outbreak]



LISBON (Reuters) – Europe’s finance ministers are prepared to employ fiscal steps to guidance progress across the bloc amid the coronavirus outbreak, Eurogroup chairman Mario Centeno claimed on Wednesday, introducing that “no efforts will be spared”.

“We are checking the predicament quite carefully,” he advised journalists just after a conference call with EU finance ministers.

With out supplying even further facts, he said the fiscal steps would be applied dependent on countries’ particular instances.

The phone was set up to coordinate nationwide responses to the outbreak, Centeno, who is also Portugal’s finance minister, tweeted last week.

Soon after the call, Centeno reported there was a “potential affect to growth”, like a disruption of the supply chain.

“We will coordinate our responses and stand prepared to use all proper policy applications to obtain powerful and sustainable expansion,” he added.

The unfold of the virus raises concerns about the EU economy and the administration of the European Union’s open-border Schengen area.

