europa-league-attract:-manchester-united,-rangers-and-wolves-find-out-spherical-of-16-opponents

The Europa League attract has taken place with Manchester United, Rangers and Wolves mastering who they will perform in the round-of-16.

Of the five British groups who entered the levels of competition at the commence of the time, only United, Rangers and Wolves continue being.

Both of those Celtic and Arsenal suffered uncomfortable defeats in their spherical-of-32 2nd leg ties to be knocked out the match, by Copenhagen and Olympiakos respectively.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Copehagen could not think they defeat Celtic to progress in the Europa League

And with no seedings or region protection, the attract could have pitted two of the British golf equipment from each other, but they had been retained apart in what appears a favourable end result.

Manchester United will encounter Austrian side LASK in their tie, when fellow Leading League aspect Wolves choose on Greek aspect Olympiacos. Steven Gerrard’s Rangers have been drawn from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Rangers will welcome Leverkusen to Ibrox for the initial leg on March 12, with Wolves building the excursion to Athens and United travelling to Linz. The next legs will get put on March 19.

United’s small-recognized opponents LASK are at this time best of the Austrian Bundesliga, while Olympiacos head into their clash vs Wolves acquiring knocked out Arsenal with an additional-time winner at the Emirates on Thursday.

Rangers will be buoyed by their round-of-32 victory over Braga as they taken on Leverkusen, who are fifth in the Bundesliga, 6 details guiding leaders Bayern Munich.

Somewhere else, Istanbul Basaksehir will get on Celtic’s conquerors FC Copenhagen, Wolfsburg experience 2009 winners Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter are up from Getafe and Sevilla facial area Roma.

The winner of the tie between Pink Bull Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt – which is remaining staged on Friday after becoming postponed due to lousy weather conditions – will play Swiss aspect Basel.

The Swiss govt has banned all events involving extra than 1,000 men and women right up until at least March 15. The second leg is because of be held on March 19.

Eintracht maintain a four-one lead from the to start with leg in opposition to Salzburg.

Europa League round-of-16 draw in whole:

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Copenhagen

Olympiakos vs Wolves

Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen

Wolfsburg vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Internazionale vs Getafe

Sevilla vs Roma

Eintracht Frankfurt/Purple Bull Salzburg vs Basel

LASK Linz vs Manchester United

