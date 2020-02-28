europa-league-draw-are-living-on-talksport-two:-live-updates-as-man-united-and-wolves-understand-last-16 fate

This season’s Europa League has achieved the Round of 16 phase and the remaining teams are established to locate out their opponents.

Wolves, Manchester United and Rangers are continue to in the competitiveness but Arsenal and Celtic crashed out this week.

European huge guns Inter Milan, Roma, Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen have also progressed as we in the vicinity of the small business finish of the match.

The attract for the next spherical is now upon us and groups will be dreaming of reaching the ultimate in Gdansk on Might 27.