europa-league-draw-live:-protection-from-nyon-and-updates-as-man-united,-rangers-and-wolves-understand-previous-16 opponents

This season’s Europa League has arrived at the round of 16 stage and the remaining teams have now observed out their opponents.

Wolves, Manchester United and Rangers are all even now in the levels of competition but two other British sides, Arsenal and Celtic, crashed out this 7 days.

European large guns Inter Milan, Roma, Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen have also progressed as we close to the organization conclude of the event.

The attract for the up coming spherical has now been verified and teams will be dreaming of reaching the final in Gdansk on May well 27.