[europa-league-effects:-manchester-united-held-by-club-brugge-in-round-of-32-clash,-celtic-draw-at-copenhagen]

Manchester United consider the slight advantage in their spherical of 32 Europa League tie with Club Brugge as they drew 1-one in Belgium.

Emmanuel Dennis put the home facet in advance before Anthony Martial grabbed an vital absent purpose to take back to Outdated Trafford.

Getty Photos – Getty Anthony Martial scored in the initial 50 % for Manchester United

Brugge caught the United defence napping with a extended ball about the major which noticed Emmanuel Dennis lob Sergio Romero soon after 15 minutes.

Mignolet strike a prolonged target kick which caught out the United backline and Dennis was initially to the ball in advance of lobbing the advancing goalkeeper.

United ended up stage 10 minutes ahead of the break when Anthony Martial stole the ball at a property toss.

The forward then conquer the final defender just before slotting residence to attract United amount at one-1.

AFP or licensors Emmanuel Dennis equalised for Bruges towards Manchester United

Previous Liverpool keeper Mignolet prevented Martial including to United’s tally as he finger-tipped a very low shot on to the put up just in advance of the crack as the first half finished 1-one.

Odion Ighalo was launched halfway through the next half for his Europa League debut for United to test and present them with a spark.

Bruges squandered a golden prospect in the 77th moment when Kossounou scuffed his shot on target large of the submit.

Bruno Fernandes’ introduction right away enhanced the United side and created a barrage of possibilities in the final 10 minutes but unsuccessful to locate the winner.

Celtic also took dwelling a important away intention as they drew one-one at FC Copenhagen.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Fraser Forster saved a late penalty in Copenhagen

Neil Lennon’s side went in advance with 14 minutes on the clock by means of Odsonne Edouard, the striker dinking the ball more than the keeper to open the scoring.

Copenhagen had been again in the tie seven minutes into the next fifty percent as Dame N’Doye caught to make it 1-1.

The hosts then experienced a penalty late on to go ahead but Fraser Forster saved to receive his aspect a draw.

Entire final results from Europa League early kick-offs:

CFR Cluj one-one Sevilla

Bruges one-one Manchester United

Eintracht Frankfurt four-1 Crimson Bull Salzburg

Copenhagen 1-one Celtic

Getafe two- Ajax

Ludogorets -2 Inter Milan

Shakhtar Donetsk two-one Benfica

Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Europa League late kick-offs:

Apoel Nicosia vs Basel

AZ Alkmaar vs LASK

Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto

Olympiakos vs Arsenal (Are living on talkSPORT 2 at 8pm)

Rangers vs Sporting Braga

Roma vs Gent

Wolfsburg vs Malmo

Wolves vs Espanyol