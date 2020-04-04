Europe Documentary In The Is effective

A documentary about veteran Swedish hard rockers EUROPE could be on the horizon.

Singer Joey Tempest exposed EUROPE‘s tentative plan to make a movie throughout a new interview with Tom Cridland of Greatest Songs Of All Time.

Speaking about EUROPE‘s upcoming actions, Tempest reported: “We get asked a lot about a movie or documentary. So that’s just one thing in the upcoming that is there for us to do. I imply, you can find the early a long time of Upplands Väsby and Stockholm and how hard rock actually began happening around the earth as very well. So there is certainly a large amount to be informed there… [We still have the] initial users. We’ve performed six new albums now. We did 5 the very first time period. We received a Grammy [Grammis award] in Sweden the other 12 months we by no means gained everything like that. It’s remarkable.”

EUROPE has produced 6 albums given that reuniting 17 yrs ago — “Commence From The Dark” (2004), “Top secret Society” (2006), “Past Glance At Eden” (2009), “Bag Of Bones” (2012), “War Of Kings” (2015) and “Stroll The Earth” (2017) — and, in accordance to Joey, there are no strategies for the band to gradual down.

“The past two or a few albums just felt definitely, definitely good,” he mentioned. “And we’re in a good position, so we are just gonna preserve heading, touring. We work pretty tough. ‘Walk The Earth’ feels like you wanna walk the earth it feels like you wanna go to all the destinations. What we have remaining is South The united states we have bought The united states still left. We just came from Japan. We did Australia, U.K., Europe, Scandinavia. So we are operating on walking the earth at the moment. And recording upcoming calendar year, the adhere to-up [album], hopefully with [producer] Dave [Cobb] yet again. And find out more about tunes and shift on.”

“Stroll The Earth” was produced in October 2017 via Hell & Back Recordings (Silver Lining Songs). It was recorded at famed Abbey Street Studios in London with the aforementioned Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (RIVAL SONS, Shooter Jennings, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton).



