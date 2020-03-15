Europe expands coronavirus deadlock and seeks to limit economic damage – world news

Europeans faced increasingly draconian restrictions on public life on Sunday as governments tightened border controls to check for the spread of coronaviruses and try to limit damage to fragile economies on the continent.

Given that Europe is now the epicenter of the outbreak, countries in the Schengen Free Travel Zone have considered restricting access to foreigners and asking residents to refrain from leaving, effectively sealing external borders, three officials said.

In Rome, the Italian government is targeting a new package of measures for Europe’s hardest hit countries, including increased costs for its vulnerable health sector, deferral of some tax deadlines and assistance to airlines.

ALSO BE | Coronavirus: PM Modi is offering $ 10 million for a new fund at the SAARC virtual meeting

Germany will close its borders with France, Switzerland and Austria on Monday at 8:00 am local time, although goods and temporary traffic will continue to operate, Bild and other media reported. Spokesmen for the German government and the interior ministry said they were not aware of the plan when contacted by Bloomberg.

While one focus is on checking the spread of disease and limiting strain on medical facilities, the other is addressing the impact on the economy. The European Central Bank on Thursday revealed a series of monetary measures that failed to calm investors worried that the eurozone was heading for a recession.

Markets rebounded on Friday as Germany pledges to spend whatever it takes to protect its economy, and the European Commission has said it is ready to greenlight widespread fiscal stimulus.

Still, economists at HSBC Holdings Plc are among those who say a recession in the eurozone seems inevitable. Italy and France had already contracted before the medical crisis, while Germany paused.

For the wider European Union, the European Commission said last week that it could see a 1% cut this year, which would be more severe than the drop it experienced during the sovereign debt crisis a decade ago.

Earlier on Sunday, Austria banned gatherings of more than five people and said it would close restaurants as of Tuesday, while France announced a reduction in domestic traffic by air, rail and bus, the day after the closure of restaurants, cafes and non-essential stores.

This is after Italy and Spain have entered prison and many other governments have either followed suit or are ready.

“The coming weeks will be challenging, difficult and painful,” Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said at an emergency session of parliament. “We hope that after Easter, we, our society and our economy will be resurrected and our lives can continue as we love and cherish.”

Here are other European happenings:

– A 75-year-old Hungarian has become the nation’s first victim of the virus, the government said.

– Spanish confirmed cases jumped to 7,753 on Sunday, from 5,753 on Saturday, and the death toll more than doubled to 288 from 136.

“Italian authorities are trying to stop the exodus of captive people in the north to other residences or to their families in the south,” the la Repubblica daily reported.

– Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis promised on Monday to announce a financial aid package of “less than” one billion euros ($ 1.1 billion).

– Estonia will ban everyone from entering the country, except residents and their families, as of Tuesday.

– Latvia will close its borders, airports and non-resident ports on Tuesday and ban all official events, and may limit 50 people at unofficial events.

– The Swiss government can provide additional economic support with its $ 10 billion COVID-19 aid package if the crisis worsens, Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga said in an interview with SonntagsZeitung.

– Slovenia has suspended all public transport since Sunday, and the government is expected to close all cafes and restaurants.

– Poland has implemented full border controls and international flights have been suspended. Cafes, bars, restaurants and shopping malls are closed.

– The Czech government can quarantine the entire country, Prime Minister Andrei Babis said.

– Bulgaria will use its state development bank to provide liquidity to businesses, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said in Sofia.

– Greece closed its land borders with Albania and Northern Macedonia and halted flights and arrivals from two countries.

– Cyprus has announced a package of measures worth 700m euros, or 3% of its gross domestic product, to support businesses and workers.

. (ToTranslate tags) World news