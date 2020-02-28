[‘europe-is-nicer’:-migrants-head-west-immediately-after-turkey-opens-border]



A image taken from Pazarkule shows a team of migrants wait around on no man’s land between Turkey and Greece, at the Turkeys Pazarkule border crossing with Greece’s Kastanies, in Turkey, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

February 28, 2020

By Bulent Usta and Ali Kucukgocmen

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Hundreds of migrants in Turkey started off arriving on the borders with Greece and Bulgaria on Friday right after a senior Turkish official reported Ankara would no longer abide by a 2016 EU offer and prevent refugees from reaching Europe.

Greece and Bulgaria, equally European Union member states, mentioned they have been beefing up frontier controls to avoid the migrants crossing illegally. Bulgaria stated it was sending 1,000 added troops to its border with Turkey.

Reuters Tv set footage confirmed migrants going for walks in the vicinity of the Greek border, some carrying plastic bags and tiny small children, even though Greek law enforcement and border vehicles patrolled on the other facet of the fence. Related scenes unfolded at the Bulgarian border.

On the Aegean coast, Turkish broadcasters showed two dozen individuals, which includes women and little ones, aboard a rubber dinghy boat. They were reportedly certain for the Greek island of Lesbos.

“We listened to about (Turkey’s selection) on the television,” said Afghan migrant Sahin Nebizade, 16, a person of a team of migrants packed into a single of three taxis that ended up parked on a highway on the outskirts of Istanbul.

“We’ve been dwelling in Istanbul. We want to go to Edirne and then on to Greece,” he explained right before the taxis headed for the northwestern province of Edirne.

Syrians, Iranians, Iraqis, Pakistanis and Moroccans have been amid the migrants heading towards the border crossings with Greece and Bulgaria, about 200 km (125 miles) west of Istanbul, Turkey’s professional-governing administration Demiroren news company stated.

Hamid Muhammed, holding a younger girl at the Greek border, advised Reuters that Greek law enforcement were not letting him enter.

“There are a lot of difficulties below (in Turkey). We want the Turkish and European governments to open up this gate,” he said.

“THERE IS NO Operate HERE”

Turkey’s choice to make fantastic on threats long issued by President Tayyip Erdogan to “open the gates” to Europe came right after 33 Turkish troops were killed in an air strike by Syrian governing administration forces in Syria’s northwestern Idlib location.

Some 1 million civilians have been displaced in Syria in close proximity to Turkey due to the fact December as Russian-backed Syrian federal government forces seized territory from Turkish-backed Syrian rebels, developing the worst humanitarian disaster in the nine-yr war.

Turkey currently hosts some three.7 million Syrian refugees and claims it can not manage any more. The EU explained on Friday it had been given no official term from Ankara that it had suspended the 2016 deal, whereby Brussels sends billions of euros in help in return for Turkey stemming the migrant circulation to Europe.

The scenes at the borders on Friday will revive recollections of the 2015 migrant crisis, when a lot more than a million people today, mainly from the Middle East and Asia, trekked from Turkey throughout the Balkans in the direction of western Europe, igniting furious rows in between EU governments and fuelling assistance for significantly-suitable events.

Syrians boarding buses for the border in Istanbul’s Fatih district complained of economic issues in Turkey and stated they hoped to make a better lifetime in Europe.

“There is no do the job below. Turkey is not wonderful at all, Europe is nicer,” mentioned Muhammed Abdullah, 25, including that he needed to go to Germany.

(Composing by Daren Butler Modifying by Jonathan Spicer and Gareth Jones)