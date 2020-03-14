Europe is the ‘epicentre of the pandemic’ states WHO main

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has explained that Europe is now “the epicentre of the pandemic”.

The continent now has a lot more noted cases of the virus, and fatalities than the relaxation of the environment merged apart from China, reported Dr Tedros in a press meeting on Friday.

Dr Tedros additional that more circumstances of Covid-19 had been now becoming noted every working day than had been reported in China at the top of its epidemic, and urged countries to be “comprehensive” in their steps.

“Our information to nations around the world proceeds to be, you need to choose a complete tactic. Not screening by itself, not make contact with tracing by yourself, not quarantine on your own, not social distancing by yourself – do it all,” he reported.

“Any nations around the world that appears at the expertise of other international locations with massive epidemics and thinks ‘that will not happen to us’ is creating a lethal slip-up – it can happen to any region.”

Dr Tedros reiterated that nations need to “prepare and be ready”, and urged persons to act relatively than “let this fire burn”.

“Every individual have to know the signs and symptoms and how to secure by themselves and others,” he claimed.

“Reduce transmission, do not just let this fireplace burn. Isolate the unwell and quarantine their contact. In addition that boost in social distancing this kind of as cancelling sporting events may aid to reduce transmission.”