The EU I would have urged streaming platforms like Netflix and YouTube to reduce the quality of their streams to lighten the burden on the Internet for the largest number of people working from home because of Wuhan’s coronavirus.

MacRumors reports that the European Union has suggested that streaming platforms be aware that they only offer standard definition video streaming to try to ease the strain on the Internet due to the higher number of people working from home due to Chinese coronavirus.

European Commissioner for Digital Policy Thierry Breton stated that streaming platforms and telecommunications companies have a “joint responsibility to take measures to ensure the proper functioning of the Internet”. A Netflix spokesman acknowledged the potential problem, but said that it provides existing tools for ISPs to allow them to store their library closer to customers in order to ease the burden on digital networks.

“Commissioner Breton is right to emphasize the importance of ensuring that the Internet continues to function properly during this critical period,” said the company’s spokesman. “We have been focusing on network efficiency for many years, including providing the open-access service for free to telecommunications companies.”

Netflix’s “adaptive streaming” technology that adjusts a video’s resolution to available bandwidth at home or in the local area also helps ease uploading to Internet networks. On Tuesday, U.S. mobile networks became severely suspected after a 30 percent increase in voice calls and system overload. In the United States this week, the FCC allowed Verizon, T-Mobile and US Cellular to temporarily use additional spectrum to meet the increased broadband demand.

Lucas Nolan is a Breitbart News reporter dealing with free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com