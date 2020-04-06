Europe prepares to ease coronavirus blockages

Governments across Europe have started to prepare for the easings imposed across much of the continent to contain the coronavirus pandemic, although the restrictions that have crippled the economy are expected to remain in place for several weeks.

France, Spain, Belgium and Finland are among the many countries that have set up expert committees to examine a gradual easing of home orders for certain businesses and schools while avoiding a second wave of infections which could overwhelm health services.

Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish Prime Minister, extended the closure of his country on Saturday for a further two weeks until April 26, but said a ban imposed last month on all non-essential work, including manufacturing and construction would be lifted after Easter.

“When we have the [infection] curve under control, we will move to a new normal and rebuild our economy,” added Sánchez. “A specific team of epidemiologists has been working for two weeks on a plan to revive economic and social activity.”

Angelo Borrelli, head of the Italian Civil Protection Agency, responsible for coordinating the national response to the epidemic, suggested that a “phase two” of the country’s foreclosure could begin next month.

“I don’t want to give dates, but by May 16, we may have other positive data suggesting that we can resume activities and then start phase two,” he said.

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said last week that the “deconfinement” process was unprecedented and would be “terribly complex”, adding: “We are probably not moving towards deconfinement which would be absolute everywhere for everyone. world”.

Relaxation of restrictions

Denmark, which was one of the first countries in Europe to close down and close its borders, became the first to set a timetable for loosening restrictions last week.

“If we, the Danes, for the next two weeks – after Easter – continue to remain united, at a distance, and if the figures remain stable and reasonable, then the government will start a gradual, silent and controlled opening of our society”, a said Minister Mette Frederiksen on March 30.

Few other governments are willing to set a deadline for loosening restrictions, not least because most experts believe this will require a massive increase in testing capacity. Many are also worried about undermining the message of staying at home with the start of the Easter holidays and warmer weather and with populations already irritated by weeks of childbirth and loss of income.

Germany, where the daily rate of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths has increased in recent days, has also started to prepare what an official has called “elimination” which would be “acceptable in terms of health policy”. “But we have been careful what we say in public,” he added.

“The important message is now: we are not in a phase of the pandemic where we can tell people that the measures can now be relaxed,” said Steffen Seibert, spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on Friday. “Sure, you can prepare yourself mentally, but for now it’s that message [staying at home] that counts.”

However, some experts believe that it is a serious mistake for governments not to engage the public in a debate on the loosening of restrictions.

“While it is clear that we cannot speak about when the opening will take place, we can speak in the way,” said Christiane Woopen, professor at the Center for Ethics, Rights, Economics, and Social Sciences of Health from the University of Cologne and scientist. adviser to the government of North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populated region in Germany.

“The public deserves it. They suffer a lot of difficulties. They must trust what political leaders will do in the coming months. “

“Openness strategy”

Woopen is one of a dozen academics – epidemiologists, doctors, lawyers and economists – who released a report for the Ifo Institute of Economics in Munich on Friday. The report is an attempt to frame what Woopen calls an “opening strategy, not an exit strategy”, since it is unlikely that there will be a return to normalcy before a reliable vaccine against Covid- 19 is not widely available, which will appear in several months.

Another Ifo study predicted that the German economy could contract by up to 20% this year if the closure lasted three months and was only followed by a gradual recovery. Woopen and his fellow authors stated that social and psychological pressure was as important to mitigate as the loss of production.

The Ifo report argues for a “risk-adjusted” strategy according to which certain age groups, regions and social and commercial functions can resume activity before others. Schools could start classes, given the lower risk of severe symptoms in children and the burden of closure for working parents, but seniors and high-risk groups can remain cloistered for months. Highly automated factories could start, but nightclubs would be at the back of the queue.

These changes will require huge organizational changes. Denmark and Belgium, for example, plan to divide classes and the school week in two, to allow better social distancing.

Extensive testing

Any easing of restrictions should go hand in hand with more testing, said Martin Lohse, professor of pharmacology at the University of Würzburg, and another author of the Ifo report.

Even extensive testing of Germany – it performed 50,000 a day last week – is insufficient considering its population of 80 million, he said. Antibody tests would also be essential even if none of the tests tested in the world have so far been judged sufficiently precise. And governments had to increase the production of protective equipment as the use of face masks became more widespread. France, for example, is now considering making masks mandatory in public.

More rigorous contact tracing and tracking via mobile phone applications would also be essential, added Professor Lohse.

Differentiated relaxation of restrictions would inevitably be more confusing to the public than home schooling, admitted Lohse. “Transparent communications are helpful. Telling people the truth about difficult choices but also about hopes makes a real difference. “- Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020