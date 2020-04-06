Europe sees signs of hope like the Italian COVID-19

ROME – Europe is seeing signs of hope in an outbreak of Coronavirus as the number of people who died in Italy has been the lowest in more than two weeks and health officials noted with caution on Sunday that the disease begins to go down. In Spain, the latest deaths have dropped by the third day,

But skin remains angry about the British jump caused by coronavirus deaths that surpasses Italy’s population.

Angelo Borrelli, head of the Italian Civil Rights Commission on Sunday, said 525 people have been killed in 24 hours since Saturday evening. This is the worst case scenario in the country since 427 deaths were registered on March 19.

Italy now has 15,887 deaths and nearly 129,000 have confirmed COVID-19.

The one-day mourning under the Italian government’s deportation rule, the sudden death toll of the day, is encouraging.

The number of beds for intensive care involving COVID-19 patients has also shown a decline in the past few days, including in northern Lombardy, Italy’s most affected region.

Borrelli also noted some excitement that the number of hospitalizations but not in the ICU beds has also decreased.

Italy recorded 4,316 new cases last Sunday. Since the onset of the disease, the incidence increases as the number of 6,000 is lowered.

National health official Silvio Brusaferro told reporters, explaining the situation, starting working days, starting to go down, according to National Health Officer Silvio Brusaferro.

But Borrelli warned: “This good news should not deter us from security.”

For days, with the prospect of a long road down the road, governments and health authorities in Italy have warned that restrictions on mobility may pass in some weeks.

The virus causes mild symptoms to moderate in most people, but for some, especially the elderly and the sick, it can lead to severe pneumonia and lead to death.

As tropical and tropical storms dominate Europe, Queen Elizabeth II calls on the British to train themselves in “a very difficult time.”

Britain received 708 cases of coronavirus deaths on Saturday while Italy reported 631 deaths that day. At the time of the 621 deaths on Sunday, Britain had a total of 4,934 deaths as a result of 47,806 deaths. Those coming with the virus in the U.K. They include the Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the secretary of health, the chief medical officer of England and Prince Charles, the heir to the British Empire.

There are fears that the Johnson Conservative government has not taken the virus very seriously at first and that a good spring weather will tempt Britain and others to break the alliance rules.

The movement patterns vary from country to country. In Germany and Britain, homeowners can exercise and walk their dogs, as well as go to the supermarket and do other important activities.

Swedish authorities have advised the public to take a social distance, but schools, bars and restaurants are still open.

On Sunday, 6,023 confirmed the outbreak of the new disease, with a national prevalence of 130,759 but later increasing to 7,026 in the previous day. Confirmation of the new Spanish virus has dropped by the third day, to 674 – the first death toll daily fell to less than 800 last week.

“We will start to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said.

Danica Kirka in London, David Rising in Berlin, and Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, ​​Spain, contributed to this report.

