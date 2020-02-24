[europe-suffers-worst-working-day-since-2016-as-virus-spreads]



February 24, 2020

By Marc Jones

LONDON (Reuters) – Europe’s share markets suffered their greatest slump considering the fact that mid- 2016 on Monday, as a bounce in coronavirus cases in Italy, South Korea, Japan and Iran sent buyers scrambling to the stability of gold and govt bonds.

Milan’s inventory market place plunged more than 4.5% just after a spike in instances of the virus remaining pieces of Italy’s industrial north in virtual lockdown. [.EU]

Frankfurt and Paris both fell more than 3.5% and London’s FTSE dropped three.3%, wiping at minimum $400 billion off the region’s market benefit in a couple of several hours.

The flight to protection was just as resounding. Gold surged 2.five% to a seven-yr superior of $one,680 an ounce, getting its gains for the yr past 10%. [GOL/]

Bonds rallied, also. Ten-yr U.S. Treasury yields dropped underneath one.4% for the first time since July 2016. The 30-calendar year Treasury touched a document lower at just underneath 1.85% and German yields dropped to -.475%, their cheapest in a lot more than four months. [GVD/EUR]

“Everybody sees that this could be one more leg down for the economic climate, and we ended up currently in really a fragile condition to commence with,” mentioned Rabobank’s head of macro approach, Elwin de Groot. “It could be another stage in the direction of a economic downturn in a lot more nations.”

In Asia, South Korea’s KOSPI slumped 3.nine% following the govt declared a high inform. The variety of scenarios rose to 763 and deaths to seven.

Japanese markets have been closed, but Australia’s benchmark index slid two.25% and New Zealand fell about 1.eight%.. China’s blue-chip CSI300 shut down .four%, getting MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outdoors Japan to its most affordable considering that early February.

The virus has now killed 2,592 people in China, which has reported 77,150 conditions, and unfold to some 28 other international locations and territories, with a demise toll outside of China around two dozen, in accordance to a Reuters tally.

Iran, which introduced its to start with bacterial infections very last 7 days, explained it experienced verified 43 instances and eight fatalities, with most of the conditions in the holy city of Qom. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Turkey and Afghanistan imposed travel and immigration limitations on the Islamic Republic.

“There is heaps of lousy news on the coronavirus front with the total variety of new conditions still rising,” AMP chief economist Shane Oliver wrote in a observe. “Of system, there is significantly uncertainty about the case knowledge. New situations exterior China continue to appear to be trending up.”

FUTURES GLOOM

Amongst U.S. inventory futures, E-minis for the S&P 500 fell 2.three%. CBOE’s VIX volatility index, the so-referred to as dread gauge, reached its best considering the fact that August.

U.S. fed fund futures <0#FF:> signalled more amount cuts later on this year and a near 20% possibility of a cut next thirty day period.

Forex marketplaces reacted by pushing up the safe-haven Japanese yen to 111.34 yen per greenback. But against the relaxation of the world, the greenback was yet again exhibiting its strength.

The euro was squeezed in the direction of $one.08 and the Australian dollar, often traded as a proxy for China chance, fell to an 11-12 months minimal of $.6585. [/FRX]

Korea’s received was down one% at 1,219.06 soon after falling to its weakest considering the fact that August 2019. Emerging-sector currencies from Mexico’s peso and Turkey’s lira to Poland’s zloty and Russia’s rouble ended up all in the red.

In commodity markets, Brent crude fell three.5%, or $two.1, to $56.35 a barrel. U.S. crude dropped 3%, or $one.64, to $51.74 a barrel. Between the major industrial metals, copper fell one.4% and zinc was down 2.5%. [MET/L]

“Oil costs will keep on being susceptible below as power traders were being not pricing in the coronavirus turning into a pandemic,” explained Edward Moya, senior marketplace analyst at OANDA.

“While some components of China are observing improving upon statistics… marketplaces will continue being on edge right until we commence viewing the predicament make improvements to in Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan.”

(More reporting by Swati Pandey in Sydney, editing by Larry King)