European Court of Justice rules against Christians who will not abort babies

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has dismissed the case of two Christian midwives who were denied employment in Sweden for refusing to perform abortions, saying that violation of women’s conscience was “justified” .

After losing several court battles in Sweden, the two women – Ellinor Grimmark and Linda Steen – made their decision before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which announced this week that it would not take up the case.

Swedish law requires all midwives to have abortions and does not allow conscientious objection based on religious faith.

In rejecting Ms. Grimmark’s complaint, the ECHR judges acknowledged that “there had been an interference in their freedom of religion under Article Nine” of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), but insisted that this interference “was proportionate and justified in achieving it. a legitimate goal.”

The interference “was well-founded in Swedish law,” the judges said, and “pursued the legitimate goal of protecting the health of women seeking abortion.”

“Sweden provides national abortion services and therefore has a positive obligation to organize its healthcare system so that the effective exercise of the liberty of conscience of health professionals in the professional context does not preclude their provision of those services, “say the judges. he declared.

The two women received state funding for their training in Sweden as midwives, but despite the acute shortage of midwives in Sweden, the midwife’s work was rejected when they revealed that they would not be ready for abortions.

Ms. Grimmark applied for a job at the women’s clinic at Värnamo Hospital, which denied her position, but offered advice “to end abortions and change her mind.”

The women sought to remedy the wrong through the Swedish legal system, unsuccessfully arguing that they had been discriminated against for their Christian faith and that their freedom of conscience had been violated.

The ruling of the European Court was echoed in a recent report by the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, which stated that religious freedom should be ceded to “human rights” such as the right to an abortion or same-sex marriage.

Ahmed Shaheed, a United Nations official, lamented religious “religious laws and policies that restrict sexual and reproductive rights,” including “partial or total bans on access to abortion and contraception.”

In her report, Shaheed explicitly condemned the call for a conscientious objection to avoid having an abortion.

“One of the areas that are particularly concerned with adapting to national law for religious beliefs is the use of conscientious objection by healthcare providers and institutions who do not want to have abortions or who have access to contraception. for religious reasons, “said the Special Rapporteur.

Shaheed said the Human Rights Committee “has called on states to ensure that women have access to legal abortion despite a medical doctor’s conscientious objection, which he has termed as a ‘barrier’ by access “.

