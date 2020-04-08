European divisions: EU finance chief fails to agree on funding for coronavirus rescue after marathon

The European Union’s finance ministers have failed to agree on strategies to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic, prolonging paralysis that cast doubt on Block’s ability to survive the crisis. Italian bonds have fallen.

With more than 16 hours of emergency teleconferencing, the Emirates needed to support the recovery of the European economy, as the devastated southern countries on the continent opposed sharing costs with northern hawkish states. Could not adjust contrasting vision for procedure. The impending depression.

Faced with a crisis that could face the record-breaking most severe recession, this crime has led to how Europe in the same old sector that almost toreed Europe during the sovereign debt crisis about 10 years ago To be left behind. A new call is scheduled for Thursday, especially as major interventions by the European Central Bank have removed some of the market pressure to strike a compromise, pushing countries to move away from their red line It is unknown if you can do it.

Two officials familiar with the debate said the main reason for the collapse was a dispute between the Netherlands and Italy on conditions relating to the potential use of credit facilities from the euro area bailout fund, and a pandemic. Ministers also downplayed the language of the joint statement, suggesting the possibility of issuing joint debt to finance the response.

Italian bonds have fallen, and 10-year yields have risen 16 basis points to 1.77%, the highest level since March 19. The euro fell 0.4% to $ 1.0853 against most of its peers.

French finance minister Bruno Le Mer and his German counterpart Olaf Scholz said that after the meeting collapsed, they would cooperate with each other and reach an ambitious agreement on all European countries. Sent a tweet urging them to stand up to the challenge.

Ministers have been ordered by EU leaders this weekend to come up with a toolkit of measures to address the economic impact of the pandemic. However, even as the virus continues to swallow their economy and healthcare system, they are unable to move across traditional boundaries and take the next step in continental efforts to manage the economic downturn. I asked a question.

Three major proposals for surviving the crisis are being discussed. Use the Eurozone Relief Fund, the European Stability Mechanism, to provide credit lines worth up to 2% of members of the block. Creation of a pan-European guarantee fund managed by the European Investment Bank. This allows companies to mobilize more than € 200 billion [$ 217 billion] of liquidity. There is also an employment reinsurance scheme worth € 100 billion.

The French government has also created a temporary reserve equivalent to 3% of the EU’s gross domestic product, has a life span of 10 years, and has raised funds through joint issuance of debt to mutually bear the cost of the crisis. Suggested a plan to procure. The plan is similar to the idea that some Eurozone countries were backed by so-called coronabonds [a debt-rich country like Italy and, to a lesser extent, joint debt securities that ease pressure on Spain and France]. Is controversial.

Germany said it would support measures to enhance economic recovery, but helped any proposals that Member States would share in debt. Other countries, such as the Netherlands and Austria, have also opposed co-issuing and are wary of potentially spending hooks in the poorer South.

“The Netherlands opposes #eurobonds and is, and is, doing so to reduce, rather than reduce, European risk,” Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstra tweeted on Wednesday, saying countries were ESM. He added that he cannot agree to condition the credit facility. “As long as ESM is being used for financial support, I think it would be wise to link it with taking economic measures.”

Leaders need to decide on this topic, as there is still no compromise on the use of ESM. ESM is the last lender if countries are facing serious financial problems. In our opinion, the use of this budget needs to be accompanied by some form of condition.

The new EU package adds to the steps taken by the European Central Bank to strengthen the Block Central Economy.

The ECB responded more slowly to coronaviruses than major peers, but eventually intervened in the € 750 billion bond purchase program announced on March 18. Policymakers exempt them from most of the rules that constrain previous programs and help better stressed countries such as Italy and Greece.

The ECB, in combination with other measures, will spend more than € 1 trillion on a wide range of public and private debt this year to lower borrowing costs and help the government fund all financial responses. It also provided banks with very cheap funding, provided they could lend to companies infected with the virus.

“ A big investment program is needed to stimulate recovery and return to long-term priorities, such as fighting climate change, ” said Frances Governor Francois Villeroy de Garhau on Wednesday. Was. “Europe does a lot for European solidarity, and Europe should do a lot for recovery afterwards,” he said.

