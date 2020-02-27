[european-inventory-markets-slide-over-2.0pc]

In the eurozone, Frankfurt and Paris tumbled 2.4 for each cent, Milan retreated two.3 for each cent and Madrid was down one.nine per cent. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 27 — European inventory markets slumped extra than 2. for each cent in early buying and selling right now on surging numbers of Covid-19 infections outdoors of China.

All around 0830 GMT, London was down two.5 for each cent.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt and Paris tumbled 2.four for every cent, Milan retreated 2.3 per cent and Madrid was down 1.9 for each cent.

“The brutality proceeds for the equity markets,” reported Naeem Aslam, main market analyst at Avatrade.

“Investors are highly involved about the effect of coronavirus on international expansion.” — AFP