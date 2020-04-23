European leaders divided over coronavirus recovery plan

European Union leaders may find it difficult to bridge deep differences over how to finance a stimulus fund to fight a drastic economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic as they meet today by videoconference.

National leaders are divided over the fund and how to pay it, as well as over the EU’s seven-year budget, on which they failed to reach agreement before the pandemic broke out.

Sources said the leaders would not even try to accept a joint declaration and that instead, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, would issue a declaration of progress at the end of the conference. This avoids the need to forge an agreement between the 27 member states and means that future talks will be necessary to reach an agreement.

“There will be no statement like the last time,” said an official.

Prior to the summit, national leaders promoted a range of different plans to meet the challenge of the pandemic, amid warnings that the future of the EU was at stake.

“The future of Europe”

“I think it is essential that the European Council of tomorrow presents a convincing package in order to mitigate the economic effects of the crisis, in particular for the weakest countries,” said the head of the European Central Bank, Olli Rehn, at a press conference. “The future of Europe as a political community is also at stake.”

With an agreement seemingly uncertain, the bond markets have increased the risk premium that Italy has to pay on its debt, despite an ECB commitment to massively buy bonds aimed at preventing borrowing costs from overwhelming the economies the weakest and most indebted in the euro zone.

Italian authorities, the most affected country in Europe with a death toll of 25,000, have warned that its debt is skyrocketing and that its already struggling economy could collapse by an unprecedented 15% in the first half of the year. because of the heavy price. of the disease.

Italy has led nine countries to appeal for joint debt in response to the pandemic, which would reduce borrowing costs and represent a breakthrough which she says is vital to tackling against the worsening of internal disillusionment with the EU.

Public resistance

The idea is strongly contested by a group of northern states led by the Netherlands, where there is deep public resistance to the idea of ​​sharing the risk of debt with weaker economies.

At the heart of the division is the same split that prevented agreement on the EU’s seven-year budget: between states that want a cheaper EU, and those that demand more support and a leveling of economic imbalances within the block.

Earlier this month, finance ministers agreed to a € 540 billion package to make loans where they are needed, but were unable to agree on the issue. most controversial of the stimulus fund and forwarded it to the discussion of national leaders.