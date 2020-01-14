European nations open dispute over Iran’s nuclear activity

LONDON – Britain, France and Germany say they are triggering a dispute mechanism that is part of the nuclear deal with Iran for failing to meet the terms of the pact.

The leaders of the three nations said in a statement on Tuesday that “given the Iranian measures, they were given no choice but to register our concern today that Iran is failing to meet its commitments.”

The group states that it “refers this matter to the Joint Commission under the dispute settlement mechanism as set out in the nuclear agreement”.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement that the three European countries “can no longer leave Iran’s growing violations of the nuclear deal unanswered”.

“Our goal is clear: we want to preserve the agreement and find a diplomatic solution within the agreement,” he added. “We will tackle this with all partners in the agreement. We call on Iran to participate constructively in the negotiation process that is now beginning. “