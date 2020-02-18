[european-new-car-or-truck-product-sales-down-7.4%-in-january:-acea]



FILE Photo: Volkswagen export vehicles are viewed in the port of Emden, beside the VW plant, Germany March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) – European motor vehicle income fell in January, strike by a sluggish worldwide financial state, higher vehicle taxes in some EU international locations and uncertainty more than Britain’s departure from the bloc, the European Vehicle Business Affiliation (ACEA) reported on Tuesday.

In January, new motor vehicle registrations dropped 7.4% to 1.135 million autos in the European Union, Britain and the European Totally free Trade Association (EFTA) nations, figures by ACEA confirmed.

Sales fell 13.four% in France, 7.3% in Germany and seven.six% in Spain. In Sweden, a greater tax on autos, which went into outcome in 2020, pushed gross sales down 18% in January, the greatest drop amongst EU nations around the world, following a 109% leap in December.

Volkswagen’s product sales had been down .4% in January, when Renault and PSA Group posted a drop of 16.three% and 12.9% respectively. BMW was among the number of automakers reporting an improve in European profits final thirty day period, growing five.2%, when demand from customers for rival Daimler fell 10.4%.

The fall comes as the coronavirus outbreak in China, the world’s most significant car marketplace, is predicted to hit car sector product sales in January.

