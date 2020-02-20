[european-shares-muted-as-buyers-assess-virus-risks]



(Reuters) – European shares retreated from history highs on Thursday, as a increase in the number of new coronavirus circumstances in South Korea additional to fears just after analysis prompt the virus was much more contagious than earlier thought.

Residents of a South Korean city, Daegu, were being questioned to keep indoors soon after 23 new virus infections were being traced to church providers in the town. The information sparked fears of the epidemic’s international effects, even as China claimed a sharp tumble in the variety of new circumstances.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> was down .two% at 0802 GMT, immediately after hitting an all-time high in the past session on expectations of an additional intervention by the Chinese central financial institution.

The bank reduce its benchmark lending price on Thursday, but broader issues about the business enterprise effect of the rapidly-spreading virus led worldwide equity marketplaces lower.

Air France-KLM fell 3.two% immediately after joining a developing list of companies to alert about disruptions from the virus outbreak.

Swedish radiation treatment tools maker Elekta AB slid to the bottom of the STOXX 600 index soon after reporting quarterly operating financial gain advancement under estimates and a tumble in new orders in the United States.

