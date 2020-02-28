[european-stocks-dive-3%-as-coronavirus-raises-recession-fears]

The German share selling price index DAX graph is pictured at the inventory exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Staff
February 28, 2020
(Reuters) – European shares slumped on Friday, on class for their largest weekly decline since the economical disaster in 2008, as buyers feared that the rapid distribute of the coronavirus outside the house China could cause a global economic downturn.
The pan-regional STOXX 600 <.STOXX> fell 2.7%, deepening its slide into correction territory, a 10% decline from its new peak, together with marketplaces in the United States and Asia. The index is at this time trading 12.seven% below its all-time highs.
Miners <.SXPP>, travel & leisure stocks <.SXTP> and technological innovation <.SX8P> have been the largest decliners, down more than 3%.
British Airways-operator IAG
Germany’s BASF
“The side-effects on services – principally tourism – may well truly create mini-recessions in some economies these as New Zealand, Italy and Thailand,” Sean Darby, world equity strategist at Jefferies, wrote in a take note.
“The key danger for corporations and fairness buyers is by way of working cash difficulties as providers uncover it hard to collect receivables or market merchandise.”
Four additional nations around the world described their very first instances of coronavirus, pushing the variety of international locations exterior China, the resource of the outbreak, to 55. The death toll in Italy, Europe’s worst-strike place, rose to 17 and the quantity of folks infected rose by much more than 200 to 655.
The Globe Overall health Business warned that the virus has pandemic prospective on Thursday, and ratings company Moody’s reported a pandemic would bring about world wide and U.S. recessions in the first fifty percent of the calendar year.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Enhancing by Bernard Orr and Sriraj Kalluvila)