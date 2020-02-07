European stocks hit record high in China tariff reduction plans, solid bank results | money

Sanofi, the drug user, was the biggest boost for STOXX 600 and the main index in Paris after forecasting further earnings growth in 2020. – Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, February 7 – Eurozone banks pushed European stocks to new highs yesterday as global stock prices rose and China halved additional tariffs on some US goods.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index extended its gains to a fourth session, closing 0.4 percent to 425.49 – an all-time high – but declining slightly from 426.70 as a fall in oil prices weighed on major energy companies.

Beijing announced that it would reduce the additional levies on 1,717 U.S. products last year, a few weeks after the signing of a phase 1 trade agreement that resulted in a ceasefire for a bloody trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

Trade-sensitive raw materials and technology sectors in Europe rose by around 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

Beijing’s decision also met with optimism to alleviate the economic shock caused by a corona virus outbreak that killed over 500 people and severely disrupted the Chinese economy.

Lenders Unicredit, DNB and Nordea Bank all grew by more than 6 percent after strong quarters. Deutsche Bank in Germany had its best day in over eight years after it was announced that a new shareholder, the Los Angeles-based Capital Group, had a 3.1 percent stake in the company.

All of this led to the Eurozone banking index posting the highest daily gain in a month. The bank-heavy MIB in Italy rose 1 percent to its highest level in almost two years, with Fiat Chrysler’s 0.8 percent rise contributing to the increase.

Drug company Sanofi was the biggest rebound for STOXX 600 and the main index in Paris after forecasting further earnings growth in 2020. Oil Major Total’s 1 percent increase, which exceeded quarterly results, also lifted French stocks.

Coronavirus concerns have dropped 3 percent over the STOXX 600 last week, but the benchmark is now on track to record the largest weekly gains since December 2016.

Ingo Schachel, Head of Equity Research at Commerzbank, emphasized a strong recovery in cyclical stocks.

“It’s still a tough time for cyclics, but some of the bluebells like ArcelorMittal have surprised the markets with reasonably good numbers.”

The steelmaker grew 11 percent after reporting higher than expected annual earnings and the lowest debt ever.

The Swiss share also reached new highs yesterday. The telecommunications company Swisscom was at the top after reporting an almost 10 percent increase in its annual result.

But not all earnings shone so well. Swedish security companies Securitas and Assa Abloy said that organic revenue growth has slowed. – Reuters

