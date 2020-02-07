European supporters of ideas to promote cycling at the bicycle mayor’s summit

At the first European “Mayors’ Bike Summit”, 18 leading advocates of cycling came together this week to exchange ideas and experiences in the Netherlands.

The summit, organized along with a photo display to celebrate the innovative bicycle infrastructure, is one of the activities of a network of 100 bicycle mayors around the world. This network was created by the Dutch cycling organization BYCS to ensure that half of all trips will be made by bike by 2030.

Advocates of cycling said the visit to the Netherlands this week was a great inspiration. Donna Cooney, Mayor of Dublin, was particularly impressed with the Dutch infrastructure and the accessibility of cycling to everyone. “My main focus is on getting women and girls to bike,” she told DutchNews.nl. “When there is a convention on bicycles, it is often a room full of men, and women are also an indicator of whether cycling is safe as we are seen as an easy target for street frustration.”

She added that the way the Netherlands developed their bicycle infrastructure could be an inspiration for Dublin if the money is given to support their plans for a bicycle network.

Automotive policy

Paris bike mayor Tomas Couvry said the BYCS network had helped him team up with all kinds of activists in the French city to work together for change. “My mission is to create and promote a cultural attraction for bicycles,” he said.

“There has been a lot of traffic in France for 30 years, which seems to destroy our legacy as cyclists.

“The Netherlands are 20 years ahead of Paris in terms of facilities, but now that we are expanding Paris and including its suburbs, we need to make this type of connection between modes of transport such as trains and bicycles.”

Meanwhile, Sonal Kulkarni, an architect and urban planner who has traveled from Bangalore and is looking to build a BYCS network based in India, said that their country has lessons for urban life. “Europe has been a leader in developing quality of life as a concept for cities, and cycling is a tool,” she told DutchNews.nl. “Amsterdam is a great example of the fact that cycling is in the blood of the city, and it’s amazing to see.”

The supporters exchanged ideas, visited other locations in the Netherlands and participated in the opening of a photo exhibition at the Bicycle Architecture Biennale in Amsterdam, in which 15 projects from nine countries around the world were celebrated in the Stopera building this month.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.