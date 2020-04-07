European Tour postpones June situations

The European Tour has confirmed the postponement of its events in Morocco and Stockholm in June.

The Trophee Hassan II, scheduled for Rabat from June 4, and the Scandinavian Blended, from June 11, will be re-scheduled at a afterwards day.

In addition, the Lalla Meryem Cup on the Females European Tour, which was thanks to operate concurrently with the Trophee Hassan II, has also been postponed.

Assertion on Trophée Hassan II and Scandinavian Mixed hosted by Henrik and Annika.

— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) April 6, 2020

“We will carry on to observe the world wide condition in relation to Coronavirus and consider its influence on all our tournaments, with public wellness and effectively-becoming our absolute priority,” European Tour chief government Keith Pelley mentioned.

“Discussions regarding the attainable rescheduling of all postponed tournaments will continue to be ongoing until finally we have clarity on the international circumstance.”