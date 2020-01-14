Europeans activate dispute mechanism in nuclear deal in Iran

France, Great Britain and Germany formally launched the dispute mechanism on Tuesday in Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, the strongest step they have taken to date to enforce an agreement obliging Iran to curb its nuclear program .

The European powers said they had taken the step to prevent a nuclear proliferation crisis from being added to an escalating confrontation in the Middle East.

In a statement, they said they still want the deal to succeed and that they did not participate in a “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran by the United States, which left the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions.

Activating the dispute mechanism amounts to formally accusing Iran of violating the terms of the agreement and could ultimately lead to the re-imposition of UN sanctions that were lifted under the deal.

Iran has gradually reversed its obligations under the agreement since the United States stopped, arguing that it has the right to do so because of Washington’s actions.

“We accept the argument that Iran has the right to reduce compliance with the JCPoA,” said the three European countries in a joint statement, using the formal name of the agreement, the joint comprehensive action plan.

By triggering the dispute mechanism, “our three countries are not participating in a campaign to put maximum pressure on Iran. Our hope is to fully enable Iran to fulfill its obligations under the JCPoA. “

To activate the dispute mechanism, the three European countries have informed the European Union, which guarantees the agreement. Joseph Borrell, head of EU foreign policy, said the aim of the bloc was not to re-impose sanctions, but to “solve problems with the implementation of the agreement”.

Broader confrontation with the US

After months of gradual steps to reduce compliance, Iran said on January 6 that it would remove all boundaries for enriching uranium, but would continue to work with the UN nuclear watchdog.

Nuclear diplomacy is at the core of a broader confrontation between Iran and the United States, which killed Iran’s most powerful military commander in a drone attack on January 3 after tit-for-tat exchanges that started killing an American contractor on a base in Iraq.

The European countries said in their statement that they were “acting in good faith with the overriding objective of maintaining the JCPoA and in sincere hope of finding a way forward to resolve the impasse through a constructive diplomatic dialogue while maintaining the agreement” and within its framework.

“Given recent events, it is all the more important that we do not add a nuclear proliferation crisis to the current escalation that threatens the entire region,” they said.

“Let’s replace it with the Trump deal”

US President Donald Trump left the nuclear deal in 2018 and argued that the agreement concluded under his predecessor, Barack Obama, was too weak and that new sanctions were needed to force Iran to accept stricter conditions. Iran has said it will not negotiate unless the sanctions are lifted.

In one of Europe’s most powerful calls to date for a new deal to replace the deal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the way was ahead to agree on a new “Trump deal.”

US President Donald Trump is holding a proclamation in 2018 declaring his intention to withdraw from the nuclear agreement of JCPOA Iran. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

“If we want to get rid of it, let’s replace it and let it replace the Trump deal,” Johnson said. “President Trump is a great deal maker for his own account. Let’s work together to replace the JCPoA and get the Trump deal instead.”

According to the dispute mechanism described in the deal, the EU must now inform the other parties – Russia and China, as well as Iran itself – about the European movement. There would then be 15 days to resolve the differences, a period that can be extended by consensus.

The process may ultimately lead to a “snapback” – the re-imposition of sanctions that were in force under previous UN resolutions.

“At some point we have to show our credibility,” said a European diplomat.

A second diplomat said, “It is not our intention to restore sanctions, but to resolve our differences through the mechanism created in the deal.”