Europe’s Joey Tempest And Mic Michaeli Document Acoustic Variation Of ‘Walk The Earth’ In Assist Of ‘Doctors Devoid of Borders’

Vocalist Joey Tempest and keyboardist Mic Michaeli of Swedish tricky rockers EUROPE have recorded a new, acoustic edition of “Stroll The Earth”, the title keep track of of the band’s most current album. All proceeds created from views and sharing of the track will be specified to a charity near to EUROPE‘s hearts, Médecins Sans Frontières – Medical practitioners With no Borders, to assist with their struggle versus coronavirus.

Tempest stated about the clip: “In these situations of hardship for all of us, We would like to present to you a online video of the title monitor from the last EUROPE album, ‘Walk The Earth’, recorded acoustically at home with all proceeds produced from sights and sharing to be offered to a charity close to our hearts Médecins Sans Frontières – Medical practitioners With no Borders, to help with their battle versus Coronavirus.

“It was a purely natural choice for us to aid Médecins Sans Frontières. They do such exceptional get the job done on the frontline in over 70 international locations about the entire world.

“We also really feel that the music ‘Walk The Earth’ is very well suited for these situation. Even though executed in a extra somber way, we really feel the track nevertheless carries the primary human information of survival, spirit and perseverance in this very troubled age.

“I requested Mic to document a new model on his piano in Stockholm. He emailed it to me and I recorded the vocal in my residence studio in London. It was an fascinating way of operating and we may seem at performing one thing else in the upcoming, potentially with the other users of the band.

“We hope that as a lot of folks as possible will check out and share this movie and we will donate all resources generated to MSF. You can of class donate directly, just pay a visit to Médecins Sans Frontières at https://www.msf.org

“Keep safe out there.”

“Wander The Earth” was introduced in October 2017 by means of Hell & Back Recordings (Silver Lining Songs). It was recorded at famed Abbey Highway Studios in London with Grammy Award-successful producer Dave Cobb (RIVAL SONS, Shooter Jennings, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton).

EUROPE has launched six albums considering that reuniting 17 many years in the past — “Get started From The Darkish” (2004), “Magic formula Society” (2006), “Very last Search At Eden” (2009), “Bag Of Bones” (2012), “War Of Kings” (2015) and “Wander The Earth”.



https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=fqdQbCy5w-k

