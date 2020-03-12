Europe’s stock markets have been affected by Trump’s travel ban – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML547a7f105009049ab30f91723bda358e11%

Europe is sinking, exacerbating a global depression.

European shares plummeted Thursday morning as investors digested the aftermath of President Trump’s 30-day travel ban on European visitors to the United States.

London led the decline as shares fell more than 6 per cent before retreating slightly. The opening followed a widespread decline in Asian stocks.

Upcoming markets also showed sharp openings for Wall Street and European stocks.

The decline was partly due to a sharp decline on Wall Street on Wednesday, but worsened significantly during Asian trading following a series of recent news from the United States. President Trump said Wednesday night that the United States will prevent most Europeans outside Britain from traveling to the country for 30 days in an effort to curb the spread. The State Department advised Americans to reconsider all international travel. An assistant in the United States Senate tested positive. The National Basketball Association suspended its season after a player tested positive.

With global growth in question, investors are looking for world leaders to take steps to support economic change. On Wednesday, Trump said he would give financial aid to sick workers and ask Congress for more. Britain has said it will spend more than $ 30 billion. Central banks are lowering interest rates.

So far, for investors, it has not been enough.

Prices of US Treasury Bills. UU. A traditional 10-year safe haven for investors rose in Asian trading on Thursday, helping to keep yields close to record lows.

Oil prices fell more than 5 percent, shocked by a clash between Saudi Arabia and Russia overproduction and fears that the world simply does not need as much fuel as before.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 index was about 5 percent lower, occupying some land lost to previous operations.

In Frankfurt, Germany’s DAX index was down 5 percent earlier. France’s CAC 40 index was down 4.5 percent earlier.

Among Tokyo’s Asian equity markets, the Nikkei 225 index finished 4.4 percent lower. Australia’s S&P / ASX index fell 7.4 percent, despite the government’s pledge to help the economy.

South Korea’s Kospi index fell 3.9 percent. Regulators briefly suspended operations in Seoul on Wednesday, as the index fell more than 5 percent. The intervention, which lasted five minutes, came a day after regulators imposed new restrictions on short sales.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was down 3.7 percent. In China, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.5 percent.

Investors ignore the stimulus in Australia, causing stocks to fall again.

Australian stocks plummeted more than 7 percent on Thursday, the worst slide since the 2008 financial crisis, as the government’s discovery of a multi-billion dollar stimulus package did little to calm investor concerns about the consequences of growth. economic consequences of coronavirus pandemic.

Australia’s free market crash came as governments around the world stalled in an effort to stem the spread of the virus, including a statement by President Trump on Wednesday that he was stopping most trips. in the United States from Europe for 30 years. day.

Shares fell 7.4 percent in Sydney on Thursday, after a 7.3 percent drop three days ago. The Australian market has now fallen by more than 25 per cent since mid-February.

The sale came even as the Australian government announced it was injecting more than $ 11 billion into the economy to alleviate the impact of the virus and prevent a possible acute economic slowdown.

The incentive package will include payments of up to $ 16,000 to small and medium-sized businesses to help cover employee salaries, as well as tax incentives for large companies to invest in equipment and other assets. Moreover, millions of families already receiving government assistance will be eligible for a payment of approximately $ 500.

Australia has not been affected as much by the virus as other countries, reporting 128 cases so far. But the government warned that the cost of health and economic activity in the country could deteriorate much further, and said it expected the stimulus to generate a rapid burst of money in the economy, boosting employment.

“It’s a health crisis, but it’s a health crisis with very significant economic impacts,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in the stimulus announcement, which is worth $ 17.6 billion, or about 1 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. “We’re doing the heavy lifting when it comes to the difficult months ahead.”

The emergency spending announcement came a day after Britain said it would inject $ 38 billion into its economy to alleviate the effects of the outbreak, and the Bank of England announced a cut in interest rates.

The mass sale highlights fears that Washington’s response may not be enough.

A bear market begins when stocks have fallen 20 percent from their high. Although a somewhat arbitrary threshold, the definition in the financial markets recognizes what many investors are feeling: that fear-based trading on the stock market may not end soon.

The last time stocks in the United States were in a bear market was at the height of the financial crisis, more than a decade ago.

S, amp; The P 500 fell nearly 5 percent on Wednesday, while the Dow fell nearly 6 percent. Since its February high, S, amp; The P 500 is down 19 percent, while the Dow is down 20 percent.

Shares rose this week as investors slipped amid the threat that the coronavirus poses to the global economy and hopes governments around the world will unveil a series of measures to help companies. On Wednesday, World Health Organization officials officially designated the coronavirus spread as a global pandemic.

President Trump has signaled he will consider ways to stimulate the economy, and lawmakers and administration officials spent Wednesday outlining his potential steps. Options include lowering payroll taxes and extending the U.S. tax filing deadline. on April 15th. But so far, the White House has not announced any specific measures, and most experts say a payroll tax cut is not an effective way to combat the problems facing the economy.

“What we have seen in the last 36 hours is hope for something from a fiscal policy perspective and then the feeling that it will not come, or it is not planned, so I think it is frustration for the moment, quot; William Delwiche said; ., An investment strategist at Baird, a Milwaukee-based investment banking and money management firm.

The virus is unlikely to prove fatal to the vast majority of people who contract it, providing little comfort to the financial markets. Rather, the concern is that efforts to improve the spread of the virus-induced disease are likely to reduce the global economy and corporate profits.

Chinese hackers exploit fear of viruses.

Criminals and hackers in nation states are taking advantage of the coronavirus outbreak to commit fraud and steal confidential data.

In the past two weeks, two popular Chinese state hacking groups have tried employees of major telecommunications companies and government agencies in Asia to download false documents that purport to contain critical information about coronavirus, three Internet security companies said .

Two companies in California, CrowdStrike and FireEye, and the Israeli company Check Point confirmed this week that Chinese groups were sending malware-loaded coronavirus-related documents. For now, violations have focused on targets in Vietnam, Mongolia and the Philippines.

FireEye reported that Russian hackers have used legitimate coronavirus update documents to attack units in Ukraine, and hackers from North Korea have used coronavirus information as bait to attack a South Korean nongovernmental organization.

Security researchers fear the campaigns are an early warning of cyberattacks that could affect the United States. “We’re seeing cybercriminals and Chinese groups jumping on coronaviruses,” said Adam Meyers, head of threat intelligence at CrowdStrike. “People need to be aware of what’s coming.”

Criminals have also used coronavirus maps to entice people to download revenge tools that can be used for everything from stealing usernames and passwords to downloading ransomware. They have presented what appears to be an interactive map of Johns Hopkins University coronavirus infection to entice victims to click.

For now, the attacks have been largely confined to Asia, Meyers said, but US casualties are vulnerable. He said that with global fears that the coronavirus will grow, the virus will undoubtedly be used for “big game”, “using”, taking advantage of the fact that large companies’ employees demand higher pay.

European nations present emergency aid plans.

Governments across Europe have announced emergency spending plans to support businesses facing loss of income and people who lost revenue due to the outbreak.

Brittany: The country’s new budget, released on Wednesday, includes a $ 30 billion fiscal stimulus plan, which includes about $ 39 billion in tax deductions for businesses, extra money for the National Health Service, and a more generous payroll. diseases.

Italy: The government is spending 25 billion euros ($ 28 billion) to help businesses and individuals, which may include wider unemployment benefits and help forced parents to take time off work. Details are expected on Friday.

Spain: The country’s economic measures are expected to be announced on Thursday, including support for tourism and transportation and for families looking after children who do not attend school.

Mortgage refinancing applications increase as interest rates fall.

Consumers worried by the turmoil caused by the coronavirus on Wall Street may be focusing on one bright spot, at least: falling mortgage rates.

The rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has dropped to about 3.74 percent, and the Mortgage Bankers Association He said Wednesday that refinancing requests rose 79 percent last week.

Index tracking refinancing activity rose to its highest level since 2009, the worst of the financial crisis, and there has been an almost equally strong increase in new mortgage applications.

If interest rates remain low, the association said it expects refinancing activity to exceed last year’s levels by 37 percent.

The best refinance offers may not be those found on lender websites or so-called mortgage lead generation websites such as Bankrate, Lendingtree, and Zillow.

“Very rarely does a borrower get the advertised rate on a collection website,” said Rick Sharga, founder of mortgage and real estate consulting firm CJ Patrick. “What we are hearing is that some companies are moving away from the market to slow the flow of lead, especially people who are simply buying tariffs.”

Even The Wells Fargo website listed the current rate for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage refinancing at 4.25 percent, well above the rate quoted by the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Walter Schmidt, manager of FHN Financial’s mortgage strategy group, said the published fees were probably higher than in reality, and that he had heard that good clients received better rates by dealing directly with the underwriting banks. their existing mortgages. .

This is what is most happening.

Actor Tom Hanks said he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for coronavirus. The 63-year-old Academy Award-winning actor is in Australia, where he will shoot a film about the life of Elvis Presley.

The reports were contributed by Alexandra Stevenson, Isabella Kwai, Keith Bradsher, Nicole Perlroth, Matthew Goldstein, Geneva Abdul and Carlos Tejada.