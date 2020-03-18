Eurovision 2020 Cancelled More than COVID-19 Fears, Breaking A 64-Yr Streak

FUCK.

The 2020 Eurovision Tune Contest has been cancelled, for explanations which should really be apparent to just about every person by now.

In a statement released very last night time, organisers claimed this May’s contest in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, will no longer go forward amid considerations about the unfold of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The overall health of artists, personnel, followers and site visitors, as very well as the situation in the Netherlands, Europe and the world, is at the coronary heart of this conclusion,” the statement reads.

Artists from 41 international locations, including Australian gun Montaigne, have been slated to contend in the May possibly celebration.

The cancellation breaks a streak of 64 once-a-year competitions in a row. COVID-19 has carried out what the Chilly War, the Chernobyl disaster, and the dissolution of the USSR could not.

Remember to forgive me for getting somewhat sentimental, but the contest was established for a pivotal minute in modern day European heritage.

Presented the UK’s modern abandonment of the European Union and deepening cultural fractures on the continent, there had been hopes for Eurovision to provide as a silly-major instant of unity.

Not any additional, I guess.

“This version was an excellent prospect to unsderstand every other differently in a period of uncertainty in Europe, but above all an possibility to really deliver Europe with each other,” reported Shula Rijxman, chairwoman of Dutch general public broadcaster NPO.

“Music is universally binding and – I am guaranteed – it will continue to be that way. Even after this corona crisis.”

Discussions about re-staging the contest in 2021 will keep on, organisers point out.

The final decision follows a wave of pageant cancellations at property and overseas. Just hrs prior to the Eurovision announcement, the UK’s lauded Glastonbury Pageant introduced it, too, will waylay its 2020 edition.

Now, if you justification me, I require to information my mum to converse this one particular as a result of. I’m upset, but she’s gonna be devastated.

Graphic:

Regi Varchese / AAP Impression