Eurovision Games talks to fans later in the race about the coronavirus

Eurovision finalists during the 64th annual Eurovision Song Contest held at the Tel Aviv Fairgrounds on May 14, 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Guy Prives / Getty Images)

Have your fears, but the future of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 is highly skeptical of the coronavirus epidemic.

Not content with banning Pride events, blocking sections, and destroying the West End and Broadway, the coronavirus is now threatening the true crown of gay culture.

The European-pan music competition is scheduled to take place in Rotterdam Ahoy in the stadium in the Netherlands starting May 12, the ticket is already sold out, performing in all 41 pre-selected countries.

Tens of thousands of fans are often a noisy city to attend the event, but with some restrictions going on in Europe, doubts have been raised whether the event will continue as planned – or at all.

The bosses of the Eurovision Song Contest fight the fear of coronavirus.

Currently in the Netherlands, all bars, restaurants and restaurants are expected to close immediately, while public events with 100 or more people have been banned until public notice.

In a statement Tuesday, Eurovision organizers acknowledged the concerns ahead of the event.

He wrote: “We know you are looking forward to the future of this year’s Contovation Song.

“With the ever-changing coronavirus and many people asking, anything important needs to be considered.

“Please continue. Hopefully we will have more in the near future. ”

Australia’s Kate Miller-Heidke sang the song ‘Zero Gravity’ during the Grand Final of the 64th Eurovision Song Contest (JACK GUEZ / AFP via Getty Pictures)

The statement comes at a high-profile meeting later in the 2020 race.

The video has the ability to change the look

Opponents on social media say whether the race can continue as a non-existent TV show – or, at a restraint, if all the entertainment can be broadcast from their home countries in public in Rotterdam.

According to Eurovoix, Slovenian radio has already ceased to say that “plan B” being discussed at the event could interpret this, with each radio recording a part of the studio that could be linked to the anchor in the Netherlands.

Other speculators may see the event delay until autumn, or simply skip a year and roll out the entire race until May 2021.

There is little official word on the future, however.