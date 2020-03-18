Eurovision Music Pageant in Rotterdam cancelled because of to coronavirus

The organisers of the Eurovision Music Competition have made a decision to cancel this year’s occasion because of the coronavirus crisis – the 1st time in 64 a long time the contest has not been held.

The 65th edition of the competition, owing to be held in Might, ought to have been staged in Rotterdam since the Netherlands received very last year’s competition, but concerns had been raised about its viability presented the hold coronavirus now has on Europe.

‘The uncertainty induced by the spread of COVID-19 in the course of Europe – and the constraints place in put by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities – implies the European Broadcasting Union has taken the tricky decision that it impossible to keep on with the are living event as planned,’ the EBU stated in a statement.

The organisers, the town of Rotterdam and Dutch broadcasters will carry on to talk about the internet hosting of the Eurovision Music Contest in 2021, the EBU explained.

The EBU said the tune contest has united audiences each individual year for 64 a long time with out interuption. ‘We like the millions of admirers about the globe are very saddened that it simply cannot just take place in Could.’

An formal assertion from the European Broadcasting Union on the #Eurovision Track Contest 2020. pic.twitter.com/b3h7akxvpF

— Eurovision Track Contest (@Eurovision) March 18, 2020

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we are asking our readers to assistance. Your donation will allow us to retain providing you with truthful and exact news and options about all items Dutch.

Donate by way of Best, credit card or Paypal.