Eurovision Song Contest 2020 is canceled

Concert of “Eurovision Song Contest” was canceled when Europe continues to grapple with the coronavirus, organizers have confirmed.

singing contest, which attracts viewers with nearly 200 million people, was to be held in Rotterdam after the Netherlands defeated him in 2019.

In an official statement confirmed: “With deep regret we have to announce the cancellation of” Eurovision 2020 “in Rotterdam.

Official statement by the European Broadcasting Union on songs #Eurovision 2020. pic.twitter.com/b3h7akxvpF competition

– the song contest “Eurovision” (@Eurovision) March 18, 2020

“Over the past few weeks, we have learned a lot of alternatives to enable Eurovision to go further. However, the uncertainty associated with the spread of Covid-19 throughout Europe program – and the restrictions imposed by the governments of participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities – which means that the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision that it is impossible to continue to live the event as planned ” .

For the first time the competition has been canceled for the 64-year history.

The statement added: “We are very proud that the song contest” Eurovision “annually unites spectators without interruption for 64 years, and we, like millions of fans around the world, are very upset that he can not take place in May .

“EBU, NPO, NOS, AVROTROS and the city of Rotterdam will continue to hold a conversation” Eurovision “in 2021.

Details: Coronavirus: a canceled concert, festival and tour – and how to get a refund for a ticket

“We would ask people to communicate with us when we are working with the consequences of this unprecedented decision, and patiently wait for more news in the coming days and weeks.

“We would like to pay tribute to all the leading broadcaster in the Netherlands and the establishment of our 41 members who have been working hard on planning this event year.

“We all are so serious that they are in that song contest” Eurovision “will not be carried out in May, and we know that in this difficult time the family of Eurovision will continue to provide love and support.”

Final of Eurovision 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine. Credit: Brendan Hoffman / Getty Image

This occurs after the organizers warned the official account on Twitter, that the fans waiting for “nervous anticipation” to learn, competition will take place.

“With the ever-changing situation in respect karainavirusu and a large number of people who come to the consultation, each an important element to be taken into account Please carry with us We hope that soon we get more information..”, – they said .

Previous reports had suggested that the virtual competition could take place in 2020, and each of them acts in their home country.

Last month, James Newman was announced in the UK in the contest in 2020 with her song “My Last Breath”.

Author BRIT songs previously written tracks, like Ed Sheeran and Calvin Harris – the elder brother of singer John Newman.

This is the last cultural event that you want to cancel if coronavirus continues to spread across Europe. Earlier, it was confirmed today that the 50th anniversary of the festival Glastonbury will happen in June.

Cancellation came after last week was presented the first full wave action, which is headed by headliners Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney. At this point, the festival promised to continue to hope that the crisis will improve virus.