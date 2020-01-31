Eurozone growth will slow significantly in 2019 to 1.2 percent money

The President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, speaks at a press conference on the results of the Governing Council meeting on January 23, 2020 in Frankfurt. – Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, January 31 – According to official data, growth in the eurozone has slowed significantly in 2019 after a turbulent year of Brexit uncertainty and trade flows with US President Donald Trump.

On the day of the UK’s final exit from the EU, the bloc’s official statistics agency announced that the 19-member single currency zone had grown 1.2 percent over the course of the year, from 1.8 percent in 2018 and well over 2.7 percent in 2017 is.

The numbers come a week after the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, gave an optimistic assessment of the risks ahead for the Eurozone. She said that uncertainty about international trade has gradually subsided thanks to an orderly Brexit and a ceasefire between the United States and China.

Fourth quarter growth was only 0.1 percent, slowed by a decline of 0.1 percent in France and 0.3 percent in Italy. However, Bert Colijn, an economist at ING Bank, said that some optimism was justified.

“With manufacturing bottlenecks, modest housekeeping improvements and some reversal in inventory depletion, the bottom line is that Eurozone GDP growth is set to hold back over the course of the year,” he said in a statement.

Inflation in the euro area rose slightly in January to 1.4 percent after 1.3 percent in December. This corresponds to the forecast of the analysts interviewed by the financial service provider Factset.

This figure is outside the ECB’s target of just under two percent. This is due to a more optimistic assessment by Jack Allen-Reynolds, Senior Economist at Capital Economics, who warned that euro area growth in 2020 would likely be “weaker than most expect”.

“This underpins our forecast that the ECB may be forced to further loosen (monetary) policy in the second half of the year,” he wrote. – AFP