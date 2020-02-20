[eu’s-gentiloni-says-envisioned-rebound-in-italy,-france,-germany-now-uncertain]



FILE Photo: European Financial Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni addresses a news convention on the EU’s wintertime economic forecast, in Brussels Belgium February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

February 20, 2020

ROME (Reuters) – The expected rebound of the Italian, French and German economies immediately after the slowdown in the close of 2019 is now unsure pursuing coronavirus, the EU Commissioner for Financial Affairs Paolo Gentiloni advised Italian radio.

The outlook for the euro zone’s a few premier economies was “not optimistic, but there was the hope of a rebound. However, also mainly because of coronavirus outbreak, maybe there won’t be this kind of a rebound”, Gentiloni advised Radio Cash.

(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri Enhancing by Toby Chopra)