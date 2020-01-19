Eva Marie Pings Qanas for Gender Bias on Business Lounge Incident

Former WWE star and fitness model Natalie Eva Marie has accused Australian airline Qantas “Gender Discrimination” after being denied access to the Business Lounge.

In a post on Twitter this week, the American athlete said she was denied access to the Melbourne lounge while wearing an orange two-piece activewear set and matching sneakers.

“In 2020, Qantas airline Melbourne did not allow women with a business class ticket to enter their business class lounge in active clothing,” she wrote.

“My business is fitness and an active lifestyle. Qantas prefers her women in one dress. ‘

According to Qantas regulations, passengers who “carry from head to toe in the gym” are not permitted. However, Eva Marie indicated that there was a problem enforcing these dress codes.

In a follow-up tweet, she shared a photo of her husband, in short shorts and a t-shirt that could also be used as sportswear, and said he could go straight in. She wrote:

“This is NOT a question of dress code. I support the (business) right to enforce fair dress code standards.” However, my husband was allowed to wear this without any problems. While I was kicked out with it. My problem is that standards should be enforced fairly. “

You can see photos of her two outfits below:

Clarification: This is NOT a dress code problem. I support a company’s right to enforce fair dress code standards. However, my husband was allowed to wear this without any problems. While I was kicked out with it. My problem is that standards should be enforced fairly @Qantas pic.twitter.com/HSbLVc4W62

– Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) January 16, 2020

Qantas tightened the dress code for the business lounge in 2015, according to reports from frequent flyer complaints that the standards “slipped”.

Unacceptable clothing includes thongs and bare feet, beachwear (including board shorts), nightwear (including UGGs and slippers), torn or dirty clothing, and clothing with offensive slogans.

Clean warning clothing and other uniforms are acceptable.