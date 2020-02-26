[evander-holyfield’s-son-evan-to-return-on-march-7-‘night-to-fight’-demonstrate]

RINGSIDE 26/02/2020

Lone Star Point out-based non-earnings firm Ring of Hope returns for a resounding evening of sanctioned professional boxing when it provides its ninth once-a-year “Night To Fight” pro boxing and charity event on Saturday, March seven at the Toyota Tunes Manufacturing unit in Irving, Texas.

The main celebration will present an eight round light-weight heavyweight attraction in between two battle-examined warriors when Dallas-Fort Truly worth born-and-bred boxer Samuel Clarkson (22-five, 15 KOs) challenges the Freddie Roach-trained Israel Duffus (19-six, 16 KOs).

The marquee match of the night will culminate to provide as the significant fundraising function to aid assistance the Ring of Hope boxing system. Considering that 2010, Ring of Hope has reworked communities and modified the life of the youth by educating, empowering and partaking college students by the fundamentals of boxing.

“I’m often requested why I’ve experienced these types of a motivation to be a section of Ring of Hope. It is all about the upcoming of the younger gentlemen and girls in our communities,” claimed Ring of Hope founder Steven Bolos. “We believe that for them, consider in them and believe with and as a result of them that they can be the leaders of tomorrow.”

Evan “Yung Holy” Holyfield (3-, three KOs), the son of Hall of Fame fighter Evander “The True Deal” Holyfield, will continue on his quest to adhere to in his famous father’s footsteps when the 22-12 months-aged returns to the ring. Offered by Key Events, the Houston-primarily based Holyfield manufactured his professional boxing debut in November with his famous father supporting ringside.

Local talent and 18-calendar year-outdated standout Tristan Kalkreuth (4-, three KOs), who previous yr inked a deal with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, will continue his climb up the ranks in a separate battle as perfectly. Kalkreuth was born in Carrollton and is a resident of Duncanville. He’s properly trained by renowned coach Ronnie Shields, and has a adorned novice track record, the place he participated in above 100 fights, gained two National Championships and fought for the United states Boxing Staff in the Planet Championships in 2018.

Also to be highlighted in individual bouts are welterweights Jessy Martinez (14-, nine KOs) and Brandyn Lynch (10-one, eight KOs), cruiserweight Robin Safar (10-, 7 KOs) and heavyweight Patrick Mailata (four-, two KOs), Austin-based mostly tremendous lightweight Robert Kevin Garcia (6-, 5 KOs) and the Corpus Christi-dependent lightweight John Rincon (four-, 2 KOs).

Night To Combat will be offered dwell on Built-in Sporting activities Fork out For each Look at on cable, satellite and electronic pay out-for every-check out through iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV and DISH in the United States, Shaw PPV in Canada and around the globe by way of the FITE.Tv set app and web page.

Hall of Fame Showtime Television broadcaster Al Bernstein, former two-division globe winner Paulie Malignaggi and LA Periods and Boxing Scene journalist and author Manouk Akopyan will connect with the motion from ringside.

Restricted tickets and VIP supper tables can be obtained by way of a sponsorship to Ring of Hope. For far more facts, go to www.ringofhope.com.