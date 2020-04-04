Evanescence And Within just Temptation Announce Rescheduled ‘Worlds Collide’ European Tour Dates

EVANESCENCE and In just TEMPTATION have declared the rescheduled dates for their joint “Worlds Collide” European tour.

The trek was initially established to kick off this thirty day period, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

All venues remain the similar — other than for Hamburg and Frankfurt. The Hamburg clearly show will transfer to the Barclaycard Arena all tickets will be honored at the new venue and added tickets to this show will be on sale promptly.

When asked in an job interview with Kerrang! if the bands have been wanting ahead to their exhibits together, Within just TEMPTATION singer Sharon Den Adel said: “Of system! It is a distinctive factor for us due to the fact we’ve played major shows and venues in some nations, but to do a complete tour like this is a thing new. And with the two bands, we are in the similar scene and we have some similarities. We also have some distinctions in the music, of system, but I believe the combination will make this tour definitely strong.”

EVANESCENCE frontwoman Amy Lee concurred, declaring: “It is really attention-grabbing, I’ve recognised for a lengthy time that we share fans for the reason that I have read of this band by the World-wide-web speaking and our admirers talking about them. The supply arrived up for us to do this tour with each other and we’re very fired up about it. It just appears to be to make fantastic perception, and we are all actually hunting forward to it.”

Rescheduled “Worlds Collide” tour dates:

Sep. 02 – Glasgow, Uk @ SSE Hydro Arena



Sep. 03 – Leeds, United kingdom @ Initially Direct Arena



Sep. 05 – Birmingham, Uk @ Arena



Sep. 06 – London, British isles @ The O2



Sep. 08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome



Sep. 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome



Sep. 11 – Brussels, Belgium @ Palais



Sep. 12 – Brussels, Belgium @ Palais



Sep. 14 – Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena



Sep. 17 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena



Sep. 18 – Leipzig, Germany @ Arena



Sep. 21 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom



Sep. 22 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith



Sep. 24 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle



Sep. 25 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal



Sep. 27 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion



Sep. 29 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum Milan



Oct. 01 – Madrid, Spain @ Palacio Vistalegre

EVANESCENCE is now in the studio doing the job on a manufacturer new album and will be releasing the to start with featuring from it extremely shortly.

EVANESCENCE expended much of the very last two a long time recording and touring in help of 2017’s “Synthesis”, which contained some of the band’s very best-loved songs — as effectively as a pair of new ones — reinvented with comprehensive orchestra over a deep digital landscape.

Within just TEMPTATION is performing on brand name new new music which will be introduced in the near future to coincide with the new tour dates.

In TEMPTATION‘s hottest album, “Resist”, arrived out in February 2019. It marked the band’s very first release given that 2014’s “Hydra”.

