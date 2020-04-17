Evanescence Announces ‘The Bitter Truth’ Album ‘Wasted On You’ Single To Arrive Upcoming Week

EVANESCENCE has set “The Bitter Reality” as the title of its new album.

The 1st solitary from the hard work, “Wasted On You”, will be made available subsequent Friday, April 24.

The band introduced the news on Twitter, stating: “We promised you a new album in 2020 and we will never enable everything end us. We are happy to start out sharing our new album ‘The Bitter Truth’ with you, 1 piece at a time, starting with our initially tune ‘Wasted On You’ future Friday!”

EVANESCENCE‘s new music is remaining manufactured by Nick Raskulinecz, who also labored on 2011’s self-titled LP.

Singer Amy Lee explained to Loudwire about the musical path of the new EVANESCENCE materials: “It’s a combination of a large amount of matters. It can be unquestionably 1 hundred per cent us, but it really is also getting challenges. And I consider it truly is meaningful — it is really deeply significant. But at the identical time, a whole lot of it has attitude. I you should not know if I can make clear that tremendous well, but some of our new music is like that. If you can pay attention again and think about, specifically some of the later new music, like ‘What You Want’ or ‘Call Me When You might be Sober’, there is a monitor or two in there that is the upcoming move from that in its sensation, I would say.”

This past January, EVANESCENCE returned with its first new rock recording in 8 many years, “The Chain (From Gears 5)”. The band recorded its signature-rock edition of the FLEETWOOD MAC typical adhering to Lee acquiring lent her vocals to the launch trailer for the Xbox Game Studios‘ “Gears 5” for Xbox 1, Home windows 10, and Steam, from the massively popular “Gears Of War” series.

EVANESCENCE spent considerably of the very last two many years recording and touring in guidance of 2017’s “Synthesis”, which contained some of the band’s ideal-cherished tunes — as perfectly as a few of new kinds — reinvented with comprehensive orchestra over a deep electronic landscape.

EVANESCENCE and Within TEMPTATION recently declared the rescheduled dates for their joint “Worlds Collide” European tour. The trek was at first established to kick off this thirty day period, but was postponed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.



