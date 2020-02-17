[Evanston guy important just after rear-ending semi at exact intersection of fatal crash final 7 days in Gurnee]

In the second significant crash at the Gurnee intersection in less than a 7 days, a 26-year-previous Evanston person was critically hurt Sunday at Skokie Freeway and Riverside Travel.

The person crashed his Buick about 8: 40 p.m. into the rear of a semitrailer as it approached the intersection at northbound Route 41 and Route 21, Gurnee police explained in a statement.

He was taken to a medical center in important issue, police stated. The semi driver was unhurt.

Gurnee police claimed the investigation in ongoing.

6 days previously, a 70-12 months-outdated lady died in a separate crash at the identical intersection.

Jolanta Kubala at first crashed her Mitsubishi Endeavor into the rear of a Nissan SUV about a fifty percent mile away, but continued driving till she entered the intersection at Skokie Highway and Riverside Travel, law enforcement mentioned. She crashed into a turning semi and died later at a medical center. An autopsy ruled she died from injuries of the crash.