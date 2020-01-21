Evansville wants to end the series against Drake

Drake (13-6, 3-3) vs Evansville (9-10, 0-6)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. European summer time

The bottom line: Drake wants to extend Evansville’s losing streak to eight games. Evansville’s last MVC win was on March 2, 2019 against Valparaiso Crusaders 65-63. Drake was unsuccessful in a 66-49 game in southern Illinois on Sunday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Evansville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. K. J. Riley, Artur Labinowicz, Sam Cunliffe and John Hall have scored 56 percent of team values ​​and 61 percent of all Purple Aces points in the last five games.

REDUCTION: The Purple Aces awarded only 71.5 points per game in six conference games, an improvement over the 77.8 points per game they were able to achieve in non-conference competitions.

FACILITATION THE OFFENSE: Roman Penn has scored or supported 45 percent of all Drake Field Goals in the last three games. The Junior Guard has 16 field goals and 19 assists in these games.

WHEN TO WIN: The Purple Aces are 5-0 if they block at least four enemy shots and 4:10 if they miss this mark. The Bulldogs are 8-0 if at least four of their players score in double digits and otherwise 5-6 a year.

COLD MAGIC: Drake dropped his last three street games, scoring 60.7 points and 70.7 points in these competitions. Evansville have lost their last three home games, scoring an average of 63 points while foregoing 73.7 points.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Evansville’s turn is more than any other MVC team? The Purple Aces have scored an average of 20.4 fouls per game this season, but that number has dropped to 13.7 in their six game defeat.

