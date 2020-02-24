Evelyn Boswell: Authorities release new image of lacking toddler as research proceeds

Shut

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a new photograph of lacking 15-month-outdated Evelyn Boswell, who is at the middle of a statewide Amber Inform issued this week.

“Agents and detectives continue to do the job around the clock in an exertion to locate her,” the TBI said in a tweet.

Evelyn, who is from Blountville, was past witnessed in December, but wasn’t reported missing by her loved ones until finally Feb. 18. The TBI issued an Amber Inform the next working day at the ask for of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Business.

As of Sunday, a reward totaling $56,000 has been provided for info major to Evelyn’s safe return. The TBI reported Sunday it experienced acquired 375 tips concerning the lacking youngster.

Both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and TBI are performing with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on the scenario.

Law enforcement have described Boswell’s disappearance as a confounding circumstance filled with conflicting and bewildering information and facts.

Law enforcement has said Evelyn, who is two ft tall and has blonde hair, was last witnessed donning a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

TBI initially stated the toddler hadn’t been viewed considering the fact that Dec. 26, but officials on Friday reported that it was much more possible she was very last witnessed by a babysitter on Dec. 10 or 11.

Evelyn’s mom, Megan Boswell, has full custody of the kid. Her father, Ethan Perry, is in the military, stationed in Louisiana. Both the kid’s mother and father, who are not married, have been included in the investigation, Cassidy stated.

Authorities have requested any one with details about Evelyn Boswell to get hold of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or TBI at one-800-824-3463 (TBI-Uncover).

