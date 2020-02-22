[Evelyn Boswell: Reward for details on lacking Tennessee toddler reaches $33,000]

Shut

Correction: An before variation of this tale cited the mistaken whole for the reward dollars. It has been up to date to mirror the suitable overall.

As authorities continue on to search for Evelyn Boswell, an East Tennessee toddler at the heart of a statewide Amber Alert, a reward for information and facts on her whereabouts was at $33,000 and counting on Friday night, in accordance to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy introduced Friday he was personally featuring a $one,000 reward and inspired other individuals to contribute.

Evelyn has not been viewed given that December but wasn’t noted lacking right until Feb. 18, authorities declared this week.

Cassidy reported Friday afternoon that the circumstance is full of “conflicting info and inaccuracies,” and that he believes Evelyn was past found Dec. 10 or 11 by a babysitter.

“This is not like just about anything I have ever seen,” he explained at a press meeting.

Lacking toddler Evelyn Boswell: A timeline of the two months because she was final observed

Authorities explained Evelyn as standing two feet tall, weighing 28 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was final found donning a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

The TBI also announced they are searching for a gray 2007 BMW with Tennessee tag 3M9-6W9 since it believed people touring in the vehicle may well have information about Evelyn’s whereabouts.

Any one who sees Evelyn or is aware her possible whereabouts need to simply call 911. Any person with info about the situation is requested to simply call one-800-824-3463 (TBI-Discover).

The TBI experienced acquired about 200 tips by Friday afternoon.

