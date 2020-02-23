[Evelyn Boswell: Reward for information and facts on lacking Tennessee toddler reaches $56,000]

Shut

As authorities carry on to look for for Evelyn Boswell, an East Tennessee toddler at the heart of a statewide Amber Notify, a reward for information on her whereabouts was at $56,000 and counting on Saturday evening, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Place of work.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy declared Friday he was personally supplying a $1,000 reward and encouraged some others to lead.

Evelyn has not been seen because December but wasn’t described lacking until eventually Feb. 18, authorities introduced this week.

Cassidy said Friday afternoon that the circumstance is complete of “conflicting data and inaccuracies,” and that he thinks Evelyn was previous witnessed Dec. 10 or 11 by a babysitter.

“This is contrary to nearly anything I have at any time seen,” he explained at a push meeting.

Authorities described Evelyn as standing two feet tall, weighing 28 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was final noticed carrying a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

The TBI also announced they observed a gray 2007 BMW with Tennessee tag 3M9-6W9. Police imagined persons in the motor vehicle had information about Evelyn’s whereabouts.

Everyone who sees Evelyn or understands her possible whereabouts must simply call 911. Anybody with facts about the scenario is asked to connect with 800-824-3463 (TBI-Locate).

The TBI had received about 200 recommendations by Friday afternoon.

