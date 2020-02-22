[Evelyn Boswell: Reward for information on lacking Tennessee toddler reaches $36,000]

Rachel Wegner, The Tennessean Posted five: 35 p.m. CT Feb. 21, 2020 | Up to date 1: 06 p.m. CT Feb. 22, 2020

As authorities continue to look for for Evelyn Boswell, an East Tennessee toddler at the centre of a statewide Amber Inform, a reward for info on her whereabouts was at $36,000 and counting on Saturday afternoon, in accordance to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Business office.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy declared Friday he was personally supplying a $one,000 reward and encouraged others to add.

Evelyn hasn’t been observed because December but wasn’t reported lacking right up until Feb. 18, authorities declared this 7 days.

Cassidy explained Friday afternoon that the situation is entire of “conflicting info and inaccuracies,” and that he believes Evelyn was past viewed Dec. 10 or 11 by a babysitter.

“This is contrary to everything I have at any time observed,” he explained at a press convention.

Authorities described Evelyn as standing two toes tall, weighing 28 kilos, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was past noticed putting on a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

The TBI also announced they uncovered a gray 2007 BMW with Tennessee tag 3M9-6W9. Police believed folks in the motor vehicle had information about Evelyn’s whereabouts.

Any one who sees Evelyn or appreciates her possible whereabouts really should get in touch with 911. Anyone with information about the case is questioned to contact 800-824-3463 (TBI-Discover).

The TBI experienced acquired about 200 strategies by Friday afternoon.

