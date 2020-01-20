Even if Trump has two trade wins, doubts remain

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s trade agreement with China last week opened up export opportunities for American farmers, manufacturers and energy producers. And its Senate trade deal with Canada and Mexico, approved by the Senate on Thursday, could help restore auto production in the United States.

But perhaps more than anything, last week’s two breakthroughs caused a breather after two chaotic years of Trumpian politics – with threats, ceasefires and massive US tariffs that had been unimagined for friends and enemies since the 1930s. Uncertainty had clouded the economy and prompted companies to postpone investments until they knew how the turmoil would affect trade.

“We have trade peace,” said Mary Lovely, an economist who studies commerce at Syracuse University.

At least for now.

However, Lovely and other critics warn that the deal with China will leave most of the most difficult and complex problems that separate the world’s two largest economies unresolved, and that progress may dissolve over time. They also warn that the new North American trade pact, although it could spur job growth, is likely to make cars built in the US more expensive and less competitive globally.

Whatever the outcome, the president’s trade approach marks a clear break with seven decades of US policy that had favored ever freer world trade. Instead of trying to remove trade barriers and follow rules that benefit all countries, the government fearlessly advocated an America First agenda. With tariffs, threats and combative rhetoric, she tried to force concessions from China, Mexico and Canada.

“Previous presidents said it was a win-win, it was trade liberalization, it was global growth,” said William Reinsch, a former US trade official who now works at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Trump would say, “No, it’s not. It’s about what’s good for America. We are big and important so that we can push other countries around. ‘

Free trade has long been a mutually accepted priority for the world’s major industrialized countries. Many trade experts fear that the relentless confrontation and eager acceptance of tariffs could pose a long-term risk to the US economy and the global economy.

And even though tensions with China are easing, at least temporarily, the Trump administration is preparing the EU for subsidies to the aviation giant Airbus and France through a tax on digital services targeting U.S. technology giants like Google and Amazon.

Here’s a closer look at Trump’s recent trade balance:

REVISION OF NORTH AMERICAN TRADE

The Senators voted Thursday 89-10 to approve the US-Mexico agreement Trump adopted a month after it passed (385-41).

The USMCA replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement, which had removed most of the trade barriers between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

NAFTA, which came into force in 1994, triggered a surge in trade between the three countries. And a regional production block was created that can keep up with East Asia and Europe. But Trump and other critics argued that NAFTA cost the US jobs by encouraging factories to move south to benefit from low-cost Mexican workers who were largely prevented from forming independent unions.

Robert Lighthizer, Trump’s leading sales representative, has signed a replacement trade agreement with the primary goal of returning some of its manufacturing operations to the United States.

To benefit from USMCA’s duty-free services, automakers need to source 75 percent of their production content from North America – after 62.5 percent through NAFTA. This means that more car content in North America is generated with higher wages and doesn’t have to be imported cheaper from China and other countries.

At least 40 percent of the vehicles would also have to come from places where workers earn at least $ 16 an hour. This would benefit the United States or Canada – not Mexico, where auto assembly workers get a fraction of that amount.

After signing a deal with Canada and Mexico, Lighthizer had to negotiate with Democrats who took control of the house in the 2018 midterm elections. In the end, he found overwhelming support from both parties by agreeing to the democratic demands. This included calls to strengthen the language to ensure that Mexico adopts labor reforms that encourage unions.

However, the USMCA could cause negative side effects.

“The new content requirements will increase production costs, which will result in higher car prices, lower US demand, fewer car exports, and faster worker substitution by machines,” said Syracuses Lovely and Jeffrey Schott of the Peterson Institute for International Economics in a report Last month.

CEASE-FIRE WITH CHINA

After 18 months of trade, the United States and China agreed a ceasefire on Wednesday.

As part of the so-called phase 1 deal, Trump rejected his plan to tariff $ 160 billion in Chinese imports and halved his import taxes to another $ 110 billion. (The government still maintains $ 360 billion in tariffs on Chinese products and Beijing has imposed retaliatory tariffs on US exports.) In return, China agreed to do more to protect intellectual property and curb practice, Forcing foreign companies to disclose business secrets to do as an entry price into the Chinese market.

At the heart of the deal, however, was China’s promise to buy $ 200 billion in US manufacturing, energy, and agricultural exports this year and next. The mandatory purchases are unusual for modern trade agreements. Trade agreements usually set the rules for trading, but let customer requirements clarify who buys how much of what.

Trump’s business is no longer about competing in price and quality, said Lovely. “We use our market power to force purchases.”

Critics wonder if China is really able to achieve the goals. For example, China is said to buy $ 40 billion in agricultural products annually – an extremely ambitious goal, considering that it never shopped more than $ 26 billion a year and diverted some of its agricultural purchases to others during the trade war exporting countries.

And it could be bad if the United States decides that China is failing to meet its commitments. In an unusual step, the two countries have not forwarded any disputes to a neutral arbitrator. Instead, they will try to work out their differences in a series of consultations. If this is not possible, the US could impose tariffs – and the deal could dissolve.

Perhaps most importantly, the Phase 1 deal has done nothing to counter the main US complaint that China is using illegal trade practices to outperform the United States in advanced technologies such as robotics and quantum computing. In particular, it wasn’t about Beijing’s massive subsidies for its own technology companies.

These issues are expected to be addressed in future talks – talks that are not expected to take place until after the US election in November.